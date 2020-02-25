AP071015022750

As South Omaha skateboarders protested the city's decision to remove ramps from the tennis courts at Lynch Park, the removal got the attention of Tony Hawk.

Hawk is a professional skateboarder, a pioneer of modern skateboarding and the popular face of a video game franchise.

A spokesman for the Tony Hawk Foundation said the city’s choice was a “divestment in our youth."

“We are encouraged by the outcry of public support that the skate park is getting,” the spokesman said in a statement. “We support the efforts of Omaha youth to create the kind of environment that they want to live in.”

Hawk's foundation offers grants to bring public skateparks in low-income communities. 

The Nebraska Public Skateparks Council is advocating for a skate park to be built along the riverfront in downtown Omaha. Hawk made a video voicing his support for the project.

