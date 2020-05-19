Travail Browne, of Omaha, puts in his order after waiting in line for about four hours on the first day of re-opening for Time Out Foods in Omaha, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. The restaurant known for its fried chicken has been closed since Christmas after the death of the owner.
People wait in line for hours on the first day of re-opening for Time Out Foods in Omaha, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. The restaurant known for its fried chicken has been closed since Christmas after the death of the owner.
Myeshia Mason-Tiller, 19, of Omaha, dances with friends and family while in line on the first day of re-opening for Time Out Foods in Omaha, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. The friends waited in the drive-thru for more than four hours for their chance to order. The restaurant known for its fried chicken has been closed since Christmas after the death of the owner.
Myeshia Mason-Tiller, 19, of Omaha, looks at her phone for a list of food to order on the first day of re-opening for Time Out Foods in Omaha, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She and her friends waited in the drive-thru for more than four hours for their chance to order. The restaurant known for its fried chicken has been closed since Christmas after the death of the owner.
Myleshia Mason, 18, of Omaha, gets video as her sister grabs their food on the first day of re-opening for Time Out Foods in Omaha, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She and her friends waited in the drive-thru for more than four hours for their chance to order. The restaurant known for its fried chicken has been closed since Christmas after the death of the owner.
Travail Browne, of Omaha, gets his food after waiting in line for about four hours on the first day of re-opening for Time Out Foods in Omaha, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. The restaurant known for its fried chicken has been closed since Christmas after the death of the owner.
Myeshia Mason-Tiller, 19, of Omaha, grabs her food on the first day of re-opening for Time Out Foods in Omaha, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She and her friends waited in the drive-thru for more than four hours for their chance to order. The restaurant known for its fried chicken has been closed since Christmas after the death of the owner.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Time Out, located at 3518 N. 30th St., announced on its Facebook page that it was reopening its drive-thru window on Tuesday, May 19.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
One of Omaha’s premier fried chicken restaurants announced Tuesday that it was reopening, nearly five months after the death of its owner.
Time Out, located at 3518 N. 30th St., announced on its Facebook page that it was reopening its drive-thru window. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
So many drivers were lined up to go through the drive-thru Tuesday that Omaha police had to respond to make sure nearby streets weren't blocked off. After 2:45 p.m., a World-Herald photographer estimated 50 cars were in line.
Time Out had been closed since the death of Steven L. Mercer, 59, on Christmas Day. The restaurant’s Facebook post thanked the community for its continued support.
Time Out opened in 1969 and was purchased by the Mercer family in 1972. In 2012, Time Out was named the winner of a World-Herald fried chicken food prowl.
“The place is legendary for a reason,” reviewer Sarah Baker Hansen wrote. “The flavor of the crisp outer crust — with a hint of cayenne pepper, one ingredient in the restaurant’s secret spice-loaded marinade — melts into the meat. “It’s spicy but not too spicy, greasy but not too greasy.”
