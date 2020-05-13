Recycling

A recycling truck approaches a recycling bin in Omaha. 

 KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD

Thursday's recycling collection in Omaha is being delayed a week, the City of Omaha's Public Works Department announced.

Like all businesses, officials said, Waste Management, the city's trash and recycling hauler, has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The delay in picking up Thursday recycling until next Thursday will help Waste Management complete garbage collection.

Residents in the Friday service area will have their recyclables collected. Last Friday's recycling wasn't collected.

Information about Omaha's solid waste collection is posted on www.wasteline.org.

