We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

In over 36,525 days on this Earth, Vera Chavez had never known a day like Sunday.

Dozens of family members, friends and neighbors turned out to parade past her South Omaha home in celebration of Chavez's 100th birthday. Her family had planned a big party, but that was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chavez, who turned 100 on April 22, sat in her front yard, which was filled with signs and balloons, wearing a birthday cake crown She smile and waved at over three dozen vehicles passing her home near 40th and H Streets.

The parade included Omaha Fire Department trucks, antique cars, motorcycles and pickup trucks. Decorated with birthday good wishes, the vehicles circled Pulaski Park two or three times, honking horns in her honor.

A crowd gathered across the street in the park and serenaded Chavez with "Happy Birthday." Chavez gathered her 4-foot-10 frame and stood with tears rolling down her cheeks to address the gathering with a voice that gained strength as she spoke.

"To my friends and family," she said. "I want to thank each and every one of you for this. May God bless you and keep you safe."

Chavez grew up in South Omaha raising two children, Gabriel and Marie Chavez. Her husband, Mike, died, in 1969. Vera kept going, retiring from the Omaha Public Schools before working at two restaurants and a nursing home.

"She's the hardest-working woman," her daughter said. "We finally had to tell her it's time to quit and enjoy life. Now, she sews and reads, goes to lunch with her friends and keeps her mind busy."

Jodi Kempkes, who works with Marie and Gabriel at Federal Express, arrived with flowers for Chavez. Kempkes has known Chavez for 27 years and calls her the sweetest woman she's ever met.

"They are just the kindest family you could ever know," Kempkes said. "Vera is so very kind, but so are Gabe and Marie. They're just a beautiful family."

Next-door neighbor Yuin Cartagena marvels at Chavez's stamina. The centenarian keeps going and going and going, she said.

"The thing that is so surprising about her is that she is still walking around taking care of her two dogs (Honey and Chloe), and even taking care of my dogs," Cartagena said. "Every time I see her, I want to go up and hug her, but I can't right now ."

Marie Chavez said the family didn't know if Vera would reach this milestone when she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma two years ago. Her mother, however, battled through chemotherapy to regain her spark.

"Mom has never had a day like this before," she said. "This celebration was wonderful and she deserves every bit of it."

Gabe Chavez stood next to his mother marveling at the crowd in Pulaski Park. The celebration, he said, went far beyond what he'd expected.

"I never thought we'd get such a big turnout and it's unbelievable," he said. "But she knows a lot of people. We're so fortunate to still have her in this world with us."