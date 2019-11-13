Three people suffered significant injuries in a crash Wednesday evening in midtown Omaha, according to an emergency dispatcher.
The crash occurred just before 6 p.m. at 40th and Nicholas Streets.
Two people suffered critical injuries and the third was seriously injured. All were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.
