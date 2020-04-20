Authorities are investigating the circumstances behind the deaths of three people whose bodies were found at a home in the Ponca Hills north of Interstate 680.
The Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department first went to the home near 54th Street and Florence Acres Road about 12:30 p.m. Emergency dispatchers had been called at 12:23 p.m. about a drug overdose at the location. A Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputy arrived at 12:40 p.m.
Deputies found three people dead at the scene, said Douglas County Chief Deputy Sheriff Tom Wheeler.
Wheeler said deputies were awaiting the approval of a search warrant of the home. He said autopsies of the three people have been ordered.
