20200421_new_threedead_pic_cm001

Three people were found dead at a home in the Ponca Hills neighborhood Monday.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Authorities are investigating the circumstances behind the deaths of three people whose bodies were found at a home in the Ponca Hills north of Interstate 680. 

The Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department first went to the home near 54th Street and Florence Acres Road about 12:30 p.m. Emergency dispatchers had been called at 12:23 p.m. about a drug overdose at the location. A Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputy arrived at 12:40 p.m. 

Ponca Hills map, 4/20

Deputies found three people dead at the scene, said Douglas County Chief Deputy Sheriff Tom Wheeler.

Wheeler said deputies were awaiting the approval of a search warrant of the home. He said autopsies of the three people have been ordered. 

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068,

twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings.

