The Bellevue Bridge connecting Olde Towne with Mills County, Iowa, has 20 to 25 years of life left, according to a report recently presented to the City Council. The report estimated that it will cost $17 million to maintain the bridge until 2040. A new bridge would cost more than $62 million.

Bellevue city leaders should pursue federal money to build a new bridge to replace the Bellevue Bridge, according to a report presented during a joint session of the Bellevue City Council and the Bellevue Bridge Commission.

Building a new bridge and then demolishing the current one or repurposing it for recreational use would provide the most benefits to the community, according to the study, which was conducted by Felsburg, Holt & Ullevig.

The bridge’s driving surface has an estimated 20 to 25 years left. It was constructed in 1952 and sees about 2,100 vehicles cross per day, according to 2018 figures.

On Feb. 4, Felsburg, Holt and Ullevig’s Mark Meisinger laid out the report’s three main options for what to do with the nearly 2,000-foot, two-lane bridge over the Missouri River that connects Olde Towne Bellevue with Mills County, Iowa.

All plans assume a full implementation date of 2040.

Greg Youell, the executive director of the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency, said the study was a way to start conversations among state, local and federal entities so they can develop plans now.

The first option is to demolish the bridge when it reaches the end of its life in about 2040. That would cost an estimated $17 million to maintain the driving surface during that time plus $8.6 million to demolish the bridge.

The second option is to convert the bridge to a bicycle and pedestrian-only bridge, which had the lowest estimated cost at $6.7 million plus the $17 million for maintenance. The bridge could serve as a potential connection between the Keystone Trail in Sarpy County and the Lewis and Clark Trail and Wabash Trace in Iowa.

Building a new bridge, the third option, would allow the city to demolish the current bridge or convert it for recreation. If the current bridge were demolished the new one would include an 8-foot shoulder for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Traffic on the Bellevue Bridge decreased significantly once the Highway 34 bridge over the Missouri River opened in 2014. But 2019 saw an increase in traffic because bridges to the south were closed for much of the year due to flooding.

A new bridge would cost an estimated $62 million plus demolition, conversion and maintenance costs and likely require federal funding and local entities to cover 20% of the total.

Money could also come from an increase in the price of tolls on the bridge, a tax levy and bonding.

Don Fenster, a member of the Bellevue Bridge Commission, said the commission is opposed to toll increases because it could reduce traffic and negate any increase in revenue.

