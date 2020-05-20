Three more inmates at Omaha’s Community Corrections Center have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the facility’s total of positive cases to seven.

Contact tracing will be conducted to identify other individuals who had close contact with the three men who recently tested positive, Scott Frakes, director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, said in a press release.

Ten staff members within the entire department have also tested positive.

The Omaha facility is one of two community custody centers operated by the state.

Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates can go to work and attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

The Omaha facility houses 175 inmates.

Our best staff photos of May 2020

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email