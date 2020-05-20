We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Three more inmates at Omaha’s Community Corrections Center have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the facility’s total of positive cases to seven.

Contact tracing will be conducted to identify other individuals who had close contact with the three men who recently tested positive, Scott Frakes, director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, said in a press release.

Ten staff members within the entire department have also tested positive.

The Omaha facility is one of two community custody centers operated by the state.

Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates can go to work and attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

The Omaha facility houses 175 inmates.

Our best staff photos of May 2020