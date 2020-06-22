Three people were injured over the weekend after a crash involving a semitrailer carrying fireworks and an SUV. 

The crash occurred Saturday at about 11 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 77 and Road F in Dodge County.

When troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrived, they found the semi engulfed in flames, with fireworks exploding inside the trailer. 

Witnesses removed occupants of both vehicles. Two passengers in the SUV, a Toyota Highlander, were taken to a Fremont hospital for treatment. The driver was flown to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. The driver of the semi was treated at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation. 

