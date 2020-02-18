Three people were killed on Omaha roads early Tuesday in two separate crashes, including a head-on collision on the Kennedy Freeway.
The drivers and sole occupants of the vehicles in the crash on the Kennedy Freeway were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Omaha police. Investigators determined that a 2014 Mazda 3 was going south in a northbound lane when it collided with a 2019 Honda minivan about 2:10 a.m.
Alcohol use is being investigated as a contributing factor, police said.
An 18-year-old woman died in an earlier crash near 16th Street and Ames Avenue in North Omaha, police said. Alexis S. McCormick of Omaha was pronounced dead at the scene about 1:30 a.m.
Investigators said McCormick was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Impala north on 16th Street when the vehicle lost control, rolled several times and hit a tree. A passenger, Jason Parrott, 18, of Omaha, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with a shoulder injury.
Police said alcohol use is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.
