20200101_new_fireworks_zl1

A couple share a kiss as fireworks erupt over downtown Omaha on New Year’s Eve.

 Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD

Thousands of spectators were treated to a year-end, decade-ending bang in downtown Omaha on Tuesday evening.

The annual New Year’s Eve fireworks display took place under perfect conditions, a cool, clear night on which winter’s lack of humidity allowed the colors to pop more vividly. Last year’s show was delayed because of high winds.

The fireworks were shot off from parking Lot D near the CHI Health Center and TD Ameritrade Park, having been moved there because of renovations at Gene Leahy Mall. The relocation is temporary, city officials say.

The show, which lasted about 13 minutes, featured 1,200 shells with 40 to 80 different effects and color combinations. Each shell was choreographed to music aired on radio station STAR-FM 104.5.

The display was sponsored by Wells Fargo and produced by J&M displays.

The show is part of the Holiday Lights Festival, which runs through Sunday.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, 402-444-1102,

twitter.com/gaarder

Tags

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription