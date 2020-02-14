20200215_100_black_men_pic_cm

Richard Webb executive director of 100 Black Men, poses for a portrait at their office on 2221 N 24th St on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Richard Webb grew up near 40th Street and Bedford Avenue, which he described as “the worst intersection in Omaha when it comes to violent crimes.”

He witnessed poverty, gangs, stabbing and shootings.

Now the CEO of 100 Black Men of Omaha, Webb, 31, works to empower young African American men through mentoring and educational resources. Some of their programs include one-to-one mentoring, goal-setting, entrepreneurship and career readiness, high school graduation and post-secondary education exploration.

Before the group’s 25th anniversary — the Omaha chapter was founded Feb. 14, 1995 — Webb reflected on how the mentoring program has shaped his life and how the organization can further empower more young men to be “respectful, responsible and ready to lead.”

He recalled one day when he was about 10 years old. He sat on his front porch playing a video game. Suddenly, he heard a gunshot nearby, and a gun battle ensued.

“I was scared to move because I don’t know if he’s gonna shoot me,” Webb said. “I don’t know what’s going on.”

Webb knew one of the shooters, and when the police came to investigate, he said he didn’t see anything.

The shooter was one of the “O.G.s,” which stands for “original gangster,” someone whom the kids in the neighborhood saw daily, Webb said. He grew up with friends who were also surrounded by crime-related influences.

Webb would fight for cash. As people watched, Webb and his childhood best friend fought. The winner got $5.

“Because it’s very hard to say no to people who you’re friends with,” Webb said.

He often got sent to the principal’s office and once got kicked out of elementary school.

After his father learned about Webb’s attitudes, he told Webb, “You’re either going to be constructive or are you going to be destructive?”

Webb chose the former.

With the guidance of his middle school counselor, Barbara Dorsey, Webb joined 100 Black Men.

Richard Webb and Barbara Dorsey

Richard Webb (third from left) sits among his classmates and his middle school counselor Barbara Dorsey who died in December 2016.

After he joined, Webb learned about African American history and figures who became role models. It made him realize young men like him didn’t have to be stuck in a rough patch of town.

“To be able to go into a space where you have three, four thousand minorities all in professional attire, all professionally acting and professional talking, or wanting to help the mentors and mentees, that’s powerful,” Webb said.

To celebrate its 25th year, the organization plans to hold events throughout the year, including fundraisers and an annual gala celebration on April 17. The gala will feature prominent African American professionals.

‘Mentoring across a lifetime’

While he never had one-on-one mentoring, people involved in the organization served as mentors for him, Webb said.

After graduating with a business administration degree at the University of Nebraska at Omaha — the first in his immediate family to graduate from college — Webb decided to become more involved with the organization. He followed community members such as Douglas County Treasurer John Ewing, who encouraged him to take on leadership roles.

“One of the things that Richard does very well is he listens to other people, and a leader has to be a good listener,” Ewing said.

Webb became a mentor and then a board member. He is now CEO.

Before taking on that role, Webb’s wife encouraged him to leave a well-paid corporate position at Caesars Entertainment Corporation.

“When I see you really shine is when you engage with your mentees,” she said.

One of them is Aven Cramer, a 15-year-old sophomore at Creighton Prep. Cramer said Webb has taught him how to manage money, how to do construction work and how to shave for the first time.

Richard Webb and Aven Cramer (Mentor and Mentee)

Richard Webb, chief executive officer of 100 Black Men of Omaha, stands next to his mentee, Aven Cramer.

“When I am hanging with him, it’s like I am hanging out around my mom, so it’s pretty close,” said Cramer, who has been with Webb for more than five years.

Webb, a self-proclaimed “big kid at heart,” knew he made the right decision to leave his corporate job because of the opportunity to educationally invest in the next generation.

“When I prayed on it, you know, that’s where I had that mindset that I can come in, and I can start some positive seeds,” Webb said.

Uplift and Empower

African American young men need positive role models. A lack of role models can lead to low self-esteem, Webb said. Some kids can also be living day by day. They sometimes need more encouragement to make it through the near future and less on growing up and college.

He hears children saying things like, “The people I’m hanging around potentially every weekend could be a challenge for me.”

But Webb said he acknowledges that the words such as “marginalized” or “at-risk youth” often diminish the value of young men’s confidence. The children think people look down upon them, he said.

And not all children who are part of the organization face the struggles Webb did.

“I don’t need a handout,” Webb said reflecting on what the kids say to him. “I just need a hand up.”

Frank Hayes, an Omaha businessman, was the first president of the organization. He started the Omaha chapter after seeing the success of 100 Black Men in Jackson, Mississippi.

In the Omaha community, Hayes said young African American men often see their future as limited, feeling like there is no hope to accomplish their aspirations.

Hayes said he has hoped for the organization to give young men educational opportunities, community resources and role models who can empower them to shape their future.

With less juvenile detention, employment opportunities soar, Hayes said.

“The people who are going to lead this organization into the future are going to be the young men that we’re currently mentoring,” Hayes said. “I want the organization to continue to support and develop those young men so that they can take the leadership roles that will be required for this organization to continue.”

And Webb seems the perfect person to live out the mission for the job, Hayes said.

“I feel very blessed,” Webb said. “I’m a product of this organization.”

