Omaha South teacher Halley Taylor speaks at an Educators for Black Lives rally at Memorial Park.

About 200 Omahans sat on the slopes of Memorial Park Friday evening for a rally to build awareness about changing racism within Omaha schools.

The rally — organized by Educators for Black Lives, a Nebraska group that targets inequality and racism in schools — ended with a walk to 72nd and Dodge Streets.

“We want to bring voices of people in the community together,” said Holly Murphy, an Omaha Burke School teacher and member of the group. "We want to see lasting action. This is only the beginning.”

A crowd listens to speakers at an Educators for Black Lives rally at Memorial Park.

Friday's rally comes after protests erupted around the country following the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed on May 25 by a Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on Floyd's neck.

Rally speakers, including educators, librarians and students, told stories of how they experienced systemic racism in their lives at schools both in and around Omaha.

Edward Ventura, who has been an educator for 21 years and held leadership roles in both the Nebraska State Education Association and Omaha Education Association, said Friday called for speaking with educators and students about racial problems, teaching history that reflects all students, and hiring more teachers of color and school staff dedicated to racial issues.

"Do not sugar-coat the issues for students," he said. "They need to know the truth about racial issues that are happening."

There will be a student-organized rally Saturday afternoon on Omaha Central High School's front lawn to express discontent with Omaha Police Department. 

