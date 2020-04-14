The jackpots just keep coming.

A winning Nebraska Pick 5 lottery ticket worth $58,000 was sold for Monday's drawing, this time in Omaha, according to the Nebraska Lottery.

The ticket, bearing the numbers 7, 8, 35, 37, 38, was sold at the Mega Saver convenience store at 108th and Q Streets. 

Wayne Murrell of Lincoln claimed a $54,000 jackpot from Friday's drawing — besting his brother Mark Murrell, who had won $22,000 in another lottery game in 2010, according to Nebraska Lottery records.

A winning ticket worth $114,000 was sold for the April 8 drawing, at an Omaha Kum & Go convenience store at 4443 S. 84th St. That ticket hasn't yet been claimed, said Neil Watson, a Nebraska Lottery spokesman.

The top prize in the daily Nebraska Pick 5 game starts at $50,000 and increases by $4,000 for each drawing in which there is no winner.  The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 501,942. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 8.

Watson said the last time three Pick 5 jackpots were won in such quick succession was Dec. 1-6, 2018.

Check out nearly 100 stunning photos of Nebraska

Check out some of the most beautiful images of Nebraska. 

1 of 90