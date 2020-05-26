An officer with the Douglas County Department of Corrections has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in the hospital.
The officer is the third to test positive for the disease. Mike Myers, director of the County Department of Corrections, said through a press release that there is no evidence the three cases are related to one another. Douglas County said it received the confirmation Tuesday.
“The health and well-being of all our staff is our top priority,” Myers said. “We are anxiously awaiting the full recoveries of each of our affected staff members.”
Douglas County corrections has about 500 employees and about 1,200 incarcerated individuals.
“We are continuing our efforts to keep the facility as safe as possible,” Myers said. “We are continuously implementing additional protective practices based on guidance from experts in the field.”
