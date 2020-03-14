...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL OCCUR THIS MORNING, WITH THE
HEAVIEST SNOW EXPECTED BEFORE 11 AM. TOTAL AMOUNTS RANGING
MAINLY 1 TO 4 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 4 PM CDT TODAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS TONIGHT AND
SATURDAY.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
Experts recommend researching your destinations for coronavirus impacts before traveling.
The recommendations for when you might still travel are getting thinner and thinner.
President Donald Trump announced a 30-day European travel ban Wednesday, although the Department of Homeland Security later clarified the ban applies only to foreign nationals and to 26 specific countries.
But as of Thursday, the State Department was urging people to reconsider all international travel.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wasn’t outright recommending against travel, as of Thursday. But it advised that travelers in crowded settings, such as airports, may increase their risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus.
The CDC said people should ask, “Is COVID-19 spreading where you’re going?” In many places, the answer is, “Yes.”
On top of that, public events that ordinarily draw travelers are increasingly cancelling, from the NBA, MLB and Disneyland to Omaha concerts and the NCAA tournament. Princess Cruises and Viking Cruises also suspended cruises for now.
As connections, both social and economic, shut down, businesses are adjusting their travel. Even Omaha’s own coronavirus experts — the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine — issued a new institutional travel directive Wednesday: All UNMC and Nebraska Medicine-related travel is suspended effective immediately.
If travel is still a possibility for you, AAA Nebraska stressed that people need to realize the situation continues to evolve and stay up to date with the advice of federal government and health authorities.
“This remains a very fluid situation, with things changing every day,” said Rose White, a spokesperson for AAA Nebraska.
If you decide to travel, AAA’s latest recommendations show this is no normal situation:
If you are feeling sick, don’t travel.
Even if you’re not sick, talk with your doctor about their recommendations, especially relating to age and your personal health. The coronavirus is particularly hitting older people and people with underlying medical conditions.
Pack hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.
Pack extra medications in case your return trip is delayed.
Plus, get to up date on what’s happening in the place where you’re going. “It’s so important for people to stay aware of where the virus is having the greatest impact,” White said.
Wednesday at Eppley Airfield, Shayla Davis went to pick up her son and brought more than a welcome-home hug.
Davis had a change of clothes for son Devon Corbitt. As in: Change into fresh clothes at the airport to ward against bringing home any germs or viruses that might have hitched a ride from Las Vegas.
“We have a medically fragile child, and we’re just trying to be extra careful,” Davis said of her Omaha family. Every flu season, the family ramps up efforts to keep viruses out of the home, and with the coronavirus now circulating, they’re being extra careful, she said.
Steve McCoy, director of air service and business development for the Omaha Airport Authority, said that, so far, the airport authority wasn’t seeing significant changes from airlines in their flight operations. He said the airlines could trim flights later in the spring.
For now, McCoy urged potential fliers to be aware of their airline’s policies and keep up to date with the status of flights on the airlines’ websites.
Airlines have been waiving change fees and touting stepped-up cleaning of airplane cabins to make passengers feel more comfortable about flying. They have also cut prices, although that has not stemmed the drop in demand.
Delta Air Lines said early in the week that travel demand has fallen so badly in the past week that it expects one-third of seats to be empty this month on flights within the United States.
American Airlines announced it will cut international flying by 10% this summer and reduce U.S. flying by 7.5% in April.
American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said the largest decline has been in tickets within seven days of departure, which are often bought by business travelers.
“That is absolutely driven by U.S. corporations putting in place travel advisories and travel restrictions and cancelling travel,” he said. “Once we get to the point where corporate America is ready to travel again, that will come back.”
A bus driver wears a mask as he is about to transfer passengers from an airplane to a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The passengers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Luggage gets unloaded as passengers get off a plane and onto a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from an airplane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from a plane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Workers prepare for the arrival of passengers at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to Eric Kasowski with the CDC speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
A patch on Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general, as he listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Capt. Dana Hall with the USPHS, speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Executive Director, Emergency Management & Biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine Shelly Schwedhelm speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday.
Passengers from Wuhan, China, at Eppley Airfield on Friday. None have shown symptoms, officials say, but they will be quarantined and observed for 14 days.
A bus driver wears a mask as he is about to transfer passengers from an airplane to a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The passengers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
A plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus landed at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Luggage gets unloaded as passengers get off a plane and onto a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from an airplane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from a plane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Workers prepare for the arrival of passengers at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
An Omaha ambulance drives under a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Omaha airport police vehicle is parked near a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
The pilot flying a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus appears not to be wearing any protective mask while at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
The pilot flying a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus appears not to be wearing any protective mask while at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Passengers board a bus from a plane that are being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Not every baggage handler or worker near a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus had protective face masks on at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Passengers board a bus from a plane that are being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
A passenger appears to be carrying a child gets on a bus from a plane while being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Passengers board a bus from a plane that are being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Capt. Dana Hall said the quarantine is the largest that federal teams have been responsible for on U.S. soil in her experience.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to Eric Kasowski with the CDC speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Based on what's known about coronaviruses, Eric Kasowski said, they can travel only about six feet. Beyond that distance, he said, "your risk of coming into contact with the virus is extremely low."
Eric Kasowski with the CDC speaks at a press conference about coronavirus and quarantined passengers at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Dr. Jeffrey Gold, UNMC's Chancellor, earlier said the travelers most likely would be U.S. government workers or privately employed Americans who have been in Wuhan.
A patch on Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general, as he listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Shelly Schwedhelm is the executive director of emergency management and biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine.
Capt. Dana Hall with the USPHS, speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Health officials have said the chance of the travelers contracting the illness is minimal. The experts also stressed that the travelers will not have contact with local residents.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
UNMC's James Lawler speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China.
Executive Director, Emergency Management & Biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine Shelly Schwedhelm speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday.
Eric Kasowski with the CDC speaks at a press conference about coronavirus and quarantined passengers at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th St. on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said he is confident that UNMC and Nebraska Medicine have the equipment and expertise to deal with coronavirus. Travelers requiring hospitalization will go to the medical center.
