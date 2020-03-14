The recommendations for when you might still travel are getting thinner and thinner.

President Donald Trump announced a 30-day European travel ban Wednesday, although the Department of Homeland Security later clarified the ban applies only to foreign nationals and to 26 specific countries.

But as of Thursday, the State Department was urging people to reconsider all international travel.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wasn’t outright recommending against travel, as of Thursday. But it advised that travelers in crowded settings, such as airports, may increase their risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus.

The CDC said people should ask, “Is COVID-19 spreading where you’re going?” In many places, the answer is, “Yes.”

On top of that, public events that ordinarily draw travelers are increasingly cancelling, from the NBA, MLB and Disneyland to Omaha concerts and the NCAA tournament. Princess Cruises and Viking Cruises also suspended cruises for now.

As connections, both social and economic, shut down, businesses are adjusting their travel. Even Omaha’s own coronavirus experts — the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine — issued a new institutional travel directive Wednesday: All UNMC and Nebraska Medicine-related travel is suspended effective immediately.

If travel is still a possibility for you, AAA Nebraska stressed that people need to realize the situation continues to evolve and stay up to date with the advice of federal government and health authorities.

“This remains a very fluid situation, with things changing every day,” said Rose White, a spokesperson for AAA Nebraska.

If you decide to travel, AAA’s latest recommendations show this is no normal situation:

If you are feeling sick, don’t travel.

Even if you’re not sick, talk with your doctor about their recommendations, especially relating to age and your personal health. The coronavirus is particularly hitting older people and people with underlying medical conditions.

Pack hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.

Pack extra medications in case your return trip is delayed.

Plus, get to up date on what’s happening in the place where you’re going. “It’s so important for people to stay aware of where the virus is having the greatest impact,” White said.

Wednesday at Eppley Airfield, Shayla Davis went to pick up her son and brought more than a welcome-home hug.

Davis had a change of clothes for son Devon Corbitt. As in: Change into fresh clothes at the airport to ward against bringing home any germs or viruses that might have hitched a ride from Las Vegas.

“We have a medically fragile child, and we’re just trying to be extra careful,” Davis said of her Omaha family. Every flu season, the family ramps up efforts to keep viruses out of the home, and with the coronavirus now circulating, they’re being extra careful, she said.

Steve McCoy, director of air service and business development for the Omaha Airport Authority, said that, so far, the airport authority wasn’t seeing significant changes from airlines in their flight operations. He said the airlines could trim flights later in the spring.

For now, McCoy urged potential flyers to be aware of their airline’s policies and keep up to date with the status of flights on the airlines’ websites.

Airlines have been waiving change fees and touting stepped-up cleaning of airplane cabins to make passengers feel more comfortable about flying. They have also cut prices, although that has not stemmed the drop in demand.

Delta Air Lines said early in the week that travel demand has fallen so badly in the past week that it expects one-third of seats to be empty this month on flights within the United States.

American Airlines announced it will cut international flying by 10% this summer and reduce U.S. flying by 7.5% in April.

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said the largest decline has been in tickets within seven days of departure, which are often bought by business travelers.

“That is absolutely driven by U.S. corporations putting in place travel advisories and travel restrictions and cancelling travel,” he said. “Once we get to the point where corporate America is ready to travel again, that will come back.”

Omaha-based HDR — which has offices around the globe — is closely monitoring the latest on the coronavirus, the company said in a statement.

As for travel, HDR said it is following the recommendations of the CDC, World Health Organization and national health authorities in the locations where it operates.

World-Herald staff writer Nancy Gaarder contributed to this report, which includes material from the Associated Press.