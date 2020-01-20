Almost a year to the day, after a long hiatus thanks to sun and warmth, dozens of dyed snowmen are back in a midtown Omaha park.
This time they're at Midtown Crossing, and there are fewer than in 2019, but the colorful, so-called "Love Army" has returned.
Alec Paul Johnsen, a University of Nebraska-Omaha graduate fine arts graduate, built the 53 snowmen Friday evening in the circle park west of Turner Boulevard.
A sculptor, Johnsen said the difficult conditions, cold and drizzly, were a way of testing his endurance. A year ago, the end of a long-term relationship and other changes in his life spurred him to spend a night building snowmen.
"Last year I was thinking about love when I was making them, and that's why I came up with the name (Love Army)," he said. "Our love is not black or white or gray, our love is colorful."
That he'd be back building snowmen nearly a year to the date is like a page out of the Farmer's Almanac, he said. Ideal conditions and some spare time prompted him to build another army, he said. Friday morning's snow had absorbed moisture from an afternoon drizzle, becoming soggy.
He wrote on Facebook at 3:42 p.m. Friday, "Um this snow is perfect for packing and making snowmen ... just saying."
His goal was 100, but a security guard told him to leave shortly after midnight because the park was closed, and to return in the morning.
He was back at 6 a.m., but by then, an arctic front moved through and temperatures were in the single digits. The snow was frozen.
"The snow wasn't the same and not good for making more snowmen," he wrote on Facebook. "At least I got what I did tho."
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Johnsen was the creative mind and sole builder behind 84 colorful snowmen in Leavenworth Park last January. He told the World-Herald last year that he worked overnight to roll the snowmen, which left his knees raw and bruised.
This year, he got cold and wet, "completely soaked," he said.
Both years were challenging, he said.
"This is a way for me to get out and do what I feel I need to do as an artist," he said.
Passersby have taken photos of the snow sculptures. Jeanne Moore, who lives in midtown, came upon the snowmen this year by accident but remembered the creations last year.
She took pictures and plans to send them to her kids and grandchildren who live out of town.
"The weather's been so bad these last few days, we all needed a little smile," she said. "They just looked so fun standing there in the sun."
She appreciated the hard work it took Johnsen to create so many snowmen.
"Anything that makes people smile and makes people happy in this day and age is wonderful, and anyone that takes the time to do that is quite special."
Will Johnsen be back at it again? Maybe, but he's not making promises.
"They're definitely temporal," he said. "That's what I love about them most, they're only here for a certain amount of time."
World-Herald staff writer Nancy Gaarder contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.