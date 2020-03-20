Zoo animal bracket

Vote for your favorites. 

 MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD

The cancellation of March Madness and the closing of Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium through the end of April has left a basketball-size hole in the lives of many in Omaha. Nothing can replace the thrill of the major sporting event or the joy of visiting one of the best zoos in the country, but maybe the World-Herald's zoo animal bracket can distract from the disappointment. 

In honor of the zoo's 125th anniversary, we put together an animal bracket and need your help to decide who advances to the next round. So, stare at some photos of interesting animals, vote for your favorites and take a break from worry. 

Voting for the first round will end at 8 p.m. Sunday. Round 2 will begin Monday at 8 a.m. 

Valens the snow leopard vs. Zuri the western lowland gorilla

All the cuteness you can handle in this elite eight matchup as Valens the snow leopard faces Zuri the western lowland gorilla.

Valens: Born May 22, 2019, Valens and his sister Kennedi can be found lounging in the Asian Highlands Exhibit. Valens’ name has Greek origins meaning “strong and victorious.” 

Thirty-seven snow leopards have been born at the zoo in 20 litters through a partnership with 56 other accredited zoos in gene diversity and breeding planning. Read more about the siblings. 

Zuri: After a period of being raised by zookeepers because of breastfeeding problems with her mother, in late 2019, Zuri was reintegrated with her family in the Hubbard Gorilla Valley. That has led to some pestering and roughhousing from her older brother Kgosi.

"He’s kind of like a mean big brother,” said Dennis Pate, the zoo’s director and CEO. Read more about the siblings. 

Cayenne the macaw vs. Sabal the red panda

Two tree loving critters occupy this elite eight matchup as Cayenne the macaw faces off against Sabal the red panda.

Cayenne: Cayenne spurred a 21-hour search when she flew the coup in 2018 after being startled by a blimp that flew overhead during a Birds of Flight show. The search team eventually found her getting yelled at by a squirrel in a tree just south of the zoo. She made it home safely and immediately cuddled up with her sister Cali. Read more 

Sabal: Sabal is the zoo’s resident red panda. Red pandas’ fur matches the moss found on trees where they live in the mountain forests of Nepal, India, Bhutan, China and Myanmar. There are less than 2,500 red pandas left in the wild due to habitat loss and fragmentation, illegal trade, disease and climate change.

Marshall the rhino vs. Zoe the giraffe

Two of the zoo's newer additions face off in the elite eight as Marshall the rhino takes on Zoe the giraffe.

Marshall: Born Aug. 30, 2019, Marshall was the first rhino born at the zoo and he is the 82nd Indian rhino born in the country. A century ago there were only 200 Indian rhinos left in the world. Today there are 3,500 to 3,600. Read more

Zoe: Born April 16, 2019, Zoe the giraffe was named after 8-year-old Zoe Raber of Lincoln who died April 24 after battling stage 4 brain cancer. Relatives said she took a stuffed baby giraffe to every surgery and every MRI and that her room was filled with stuffed animal giraffes. Read more

Callee the African elephant vs. Ngintaka the perentie lizard

Both competitors in this elite eight throw down are use to ruling their respective realms as Callee the African elephant takes on Ngintaka the perentie lizard.

Callee: Callee came to Omaha as part of an initiative that brought six elephants to the zoo in an effort to breed the species domestically. The male elephant arrived at the Omaha zoo from the Birmingham Zoo in Alabama in May 2019. Zoo officials are optimistic about Callee’s breeding potential. Read more

Ngintaka: Ngintaka is 8 feet long, eats other lizards and its name means “giant lizard spirit.” Omaha’s zoo is one of only three in the U.S. to have one. So little is known about the species that the International Union for Conservation of Nature classifies the perentie as “Data Deficient.” Read more

