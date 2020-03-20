The cancellation of March Madness and the closing of Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium through the end of April has left a basketball-size hole in the lives of many in Omaha. Nothing can replace the thrill of the major sporting event or the joy of visiting one of the best zoos in the country, but maybe the World-Herald's zoo animal bracket can distract from the disappointment.
In honor of the zoo's 125th anniversary, we put together an animal bracket and need your help to decide who advances to the next round. So, stare at some photos of interesting animals, vote for your favorites and take a break from worry.
Voting for the first round will end at 8 p.m. Sunday. Round 2 will begin Monday at 8 a.m.
Valens the snow leopard vs. Zuri the western lowland gorilla
Valens: Born May 22, 2019, Valens and his sister Kennedi can be found lounging in the Asian Highlands Exhibit. Valens’ name has Greek origins meaning “strong and victorious.”
Thirty-seven snow leopards have been born at the zoo in 20 litters through a partnership with 56 other accredited zoos in gene diversity and breeding planning. Read more about the siblings.
Zuri: After a period of being raised by zookeepers because of breastfeeding problems with her mother, in late 2019, Zuri was reintegrated with her family in the Hubbard Gorilla Valley. That has led to some pestering and roughhousing from her older brother Kgosi.
Cayenne: Cayenne spurred a 21-hour search when she flew the coup in 2018 after being startled by a blimp that flew overhead during a Birds of Flight show. The search team eventually found her getting yelled at by a squirrel in a tree just south of the zoo. She made it home safely and immediately cuddled up with her sister Cali. Read more
Sabal: Sabal is the zoo’s resident red panda. Red pandas’ fur matches the moss found on trees where they live in the mountain forests of Nepal, India, Bhutan, China and Myanmar. There are less than 2,500 red pandas left in the wild due to habitat loss and fragmentation, illegal trade, disease and climate change.
Cayenne vs. Sabal
You voted:
Marshall the rhino vs. Zoe the giraffe
Marshall: Born Aug. 30, 2019, Marshall was the first rhino born at the zoo and he is the 82nd Indian rhino born in the country. A century ago there were only 200 Indian rhinos left in the world. Today there are 3,500 to 3,600. Read more
Zoe: Born April 16, 2019, Zoe the giraffe was named after 8-year-old Zoe Raber of Lincoln who died April 24 after battling stage 4 brain cancer. Relatives said she took a stuffed baby giraffe to every surgery and every MRI and that her room was filled with stuffed animal giraffes. Read more
Marshall vs. Zoe
You voted:
Callee the African elephant vs. Ngintaka the perentie lizard
Callee: Callee came to Omaha as part of an initiative that brought six elephants to the zoo in an effort to breed the species domestically. The male elephant arrived at the Omaha zoo from the Birmingham Zoo in Alabama in May 2019. Zoo officials are optimistic about Callee’s breeding potential. Read more
Ngintaka: Ngintaka is 8 feet long, eats other lizards and its name means “giant lizard spirit.” Omaha’s zoo is one of only three in the U.S. to have one. So little is known about the species that the International Union for Conservation of Nature classifies the perentie as “Data Deficient.” Read more
Callee vs. Ngintaka
You voted:
1 of 106
The Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium introduced a week-old female giraffe on March 23, 2012. The calf was the first born at Omaha's zoo since 2007 but the 29th overall since 1979. Giraffe calves are usually six feet tall and 150 pounds at birth. Within an hour of birth, calves are usually up and nursing.
A vampire bat is seen at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Oct. 29, 2013. The zoo teamed up with Iowa State University to find the best food for vampire bats, which each need about 2 tablespoons of blood a day.
Nicole Linafelter feeds a sleepy African lion cub at the Henry Doorly Zoo on Friday, Jan. 4, 2012. The runt of the litter, the cub had been removed from her mother's care, and Linafelter, a veterinary technician, was one of the people caring for the then-week-old cub.
Little Joe, a 450-pound lion, is seen on Aug. 9, 1950. Sold to Omaha Parks and Recreation by Council Bluffs poundmaster Chris Christensen, Little Joe didn't like his cage. He lunged at passers-by, sweeping his paw at the shadows of onlookers.
Gail Yanney and Dr. Lee Simmons have their hands full while holding a python at at zoo benefit. Guests took turns petting the python during the Zoofari VII Fundraiser at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo on Sept. 11, 1989.
Two red-fronted macaws fly on Thursday, June 15, 2017, at the opening of the Holland Meadowlark Amphitheater at the Henry Doorly Zoo. The area will be used for live bird shows, held three times a day and featuring 15 species of birds.
A pair of vampire bats are seen at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Oct. 29, 2013. The zoo teamed up with Iowa State University to find the best food for vampire bats, which each need about 2 tablespoons of blood a day.
W.W. Laird says a final goodbye to a pair of lion cubs on Sept. 21, 1967. When the Clyde Brothers Circus came to Hastings, W.W. Laird, a friend of circus man Howarad Suesz, noticed a sick lion. She took it to the vet, but the animal died. Suesz asked Laird to take the 5-week-old lion cubs, Freckles and Speckles, to make sure they didn't get sick. The cubs became too large to be in the Lairds' home, so Laird donated the cats, then 4 1/2 months old, to the Henry Doorly Zoo.
Nicole Linafelter holds a sleepy African lion cub at the Henry Doorly Zoo on Friday, Jan. 4, 2012. The runt of the litter, the cub had been removed from her mother's care, and Linafelter, a veterinary technician, was one of the people caring for the then-week-old cub.
A white-handed gibbon baby peeks out at its surroundings while its mom swings along at the Lied Jungle at the Henry Doorly Zoo on Oct. 24, 2003. The baby was born Sunday, October 5. Gibbons, the smallest of the apes, live in small family groups consisting of the mated pair and their immature offspring.
Matt Simon holds up his 2-year-old son, Simon, to get a better view of Wgasa, a Bornean orangutan, as he enjoys a Valentine's Day treat at the Henry Doorly Zoo Tuesday Feb. 14, 2012. Zoo employees put treats out for the animals, including heart-shaped frozen Kool-Aid.
When Penelope, a pink Yorkshire hog, takes a dip in the water tank at the Henry Doorly Zoo, there's no doubt that the other animals have to wait their turn. Watching an impatient Rasputin the goat are Mr. and Mrs. Jeome Paulsen and their 1 1/2-year-old daughter, Jennifer, in August of 1969.
West Coast sea nettles float in the water at the new Ocean Drifters exhibit, which features five species of jellyfish, at the redesigned and newly renovated Scott Aquarium at the Henry Doorly Zoo on March 26, 2012.
Chimps Tamba, left, and Pedro are seen at the zoo in 1959. Pedro was purchased from the Detroit Zoo as a mate for Tamba in 1958. The mischievous chimps got on well; the two were known to break into cages and let the other monkeys out.
Two western diamond-backed rattlesnakes are seen inside Rattlesnake Canyon, a $125,000 new addition inside the Desert Dome, on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2014. Rattlesnake Canyon is the home of 13 animals, including eight species of lizards and two species of snakes.
This photo, published in The World-Herald in 1980, was accompanied by the following caption: "The female gorillas have joined the corps of TV widows. Like a husband intent on boob-tube football, Casey, patriarch at the Henry Doorly Zoo, studies the sitcoms and soap operas on a television outside of his cage. It's part of an experiment, a zoo spokesman said. If the Nielsen ratings people called Casey, the would find he likes to see women, the 'Flinstones' and any other kind of action, a staff member said."
A white stork ambles abut the men's restroom near the sea lions' pool at the Henry Doorly Zoo in November of 1985. Since the restrooms were not needed for visitors in the wintertime, the storks and other animals spent the winter months in them.
Lee Simmons III, 9, and an unnamed baby gorilla console each other during a bout of chicken pox in April of 1971. The baby gorilla was kept at Henry Doorly Zoo director Lee Simmons' home after coming down with the childhood disease. Lee's children both had it too.
Photos: 106 of our favorite shots of Omaha’s Henry Doorly zoo creatures through the years
Through the years, Omaha's Henry Doorly zoo has cared for animals as large as elephants and as small as tree frogs, offering the public a broad look at the earth's biodiversity.
1 of 106
The Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium introduced a week-old female giraffe on March 23, 2012. The calf was the first born at Omaha's zoo since 2007 but the 29th overall since 1979. Giraffe calves are usually six feet tall and 150 pounds at birth. Within an hour of birth, calves are usually up and nursing.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
A vampire bat is seen at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Oct. 29, 2013. The zoo teamed up with Iowa State University to find the best food for vampire bats, which each need about 2 tablespoons of blood a day.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
An African lion rests at the Henry Doorly Zoo on a hot summer day in July 1971.
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Five baby rockhopper penguin chicks were on display at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2014.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
An emperor angelfish swims at the redesigned and newly renovated Scott Aquarium at the Henry Doorly Zoo on March 26, 2012.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Twin white-handed gibbons sit in their mother's lap on Friday, June 10, 2011, in the Henry Doorly Zoo's Lied Jungle. The rare twins were born on April 13, 2011.
DANIELLE BEEBE/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nicole Linafelter feeds a sleepy African lion cub at the Henry Doorly Zoo on Friday, Jan. 4, 2012. The runt of the litter, the cub had been removed from her mother's care, and Linafelter, a veterinary technician, was one of the people caring for the then-week-old cub.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Little Joe, a 450-pound lion, is seen on Aug. 9, 1950. Sold to Omaha Parks and Recreation by Council Bluffs poundmaster Chris Christensen, Little Joe didn't like his cage. He lunged at passers-by, sweeping his paw at the shadows of onlookers.
JOHN SAVAGE/THE WORLD-HERALD
Incoming first-graders at Bancroft Elementary and zoo day camp students got a sneak peek at the new Zoo Academy and Children's Adventure Trails at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo on June 29, 2017.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elephants make their public debut at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Wednesday, April 6, 2016.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gail Yanney and Dr. Lee Simmons have their hands full while holding a python at at zoo benefit. Guests took turns petting the python during the Zoofari VII Fundraiser at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo on Sept. 11, 1989.
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Black-handed spider monkeys climb in their habitat at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2014.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Two red-fronted macaws fly on Thursday, June 15, 2017, at the opening of the Holland Meadowlark Amphitheater at the Henry Doorly Zoo. The area will be used for live bird shows, held three times a day and featuring 15 species of birds.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
In the Desert Dome, Zachery Torres, a sophomore at Omaha South High School, cleans the glass around the turkey vulture exhibit at the Henry Doorly Zoo on Tuesday, June 23, 2015.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
A klipspringer hangs out in its enclosure at the Henry Doorly Zoo's new African Grasslands exhibit on Friday, May 27, 2016.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Spider monkeys rest in the lagoon area at the Henry Doorly Zoo's new African Grasslands exhibit on Friday, May 27, 2016.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A group of female impala are seen at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo on Tuesday, April 5, 2016.
MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lions Johnny and Sandy are seen on Aug. 12, 1965. The lions were featured in the Zoo's Who that year.
ROBERT PASKACH/THE WORLD-HERALD
An Amur tiger cub shows the start of his fangs on Aug. 18, 2016, at the Henry Doorly Zoo. The cubs were vaccinated and chipped during their debut that morning.
MEGAN SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
A pair of vampire bats are seen at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Oct. 29, 2013. The zoo teamed up with Iowa State University to find the best food for vampire bats, which each need about 2 tablespoons of blood a day.