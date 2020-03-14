Coronavirus was a cloud on a far-off horizon for most people in Omaha as the week began.
On Monday evening, Fred Uhe attended a spring kickoff reception for service club volunteers at College World Series Inc. offices. He picked up ticket books for his fellow Optimist Club members to sell in advance of the 2020 series, and chatted about which teams the clubs would host for upcoming NCAA men’s basketball tournament games. The mood was festive, filled with anticipation.
“It was just all right, it’s that time of year, here we go again,” Uhe said. “It was really positive.”
On Tuesday night, Megan and Brad Whitmore took their 7- and 9-year-old sons to Amazing Pizza Machine to feast and play video games.
It was one of many activities planned for the kids’ spring break from the Omaha Public Schools before heading into spring, the homestretch for school and 9-year-old Sam’s favorite: baseball. They washed their hands a lot. But they also jokingly mused, “Should we be out here with lots of people at the Pizza Machine?”
Meanwhile, Lamont Walker pulled double shifts as a medication aide and certified nursing assistant at an Omaha nursing home. Long hours are common in his field. He had a little cough, so he wore a mask at work and pounded the Vitamin C even more than usual as a precaution. He was looking forward to downtime watching March Madness on TV.
And Taylor Haynes combed Omaha and Papillion for artificial turf fields for his Evolution Soccer Club teams to practice on after a little rain and sleet fell on Monday. He was aware of the havoc that COVID-19 was wreaking in Italy, where professional soccer games were being played behind closed doors, but “never in a million years thought this would be serious enough to stop Evo from doing what we do here in Omaha, Nebraska.”
Even on Wednesday morning, when Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert assembled city and county officials to brief the press on coronavirus plans, the mood was conditional: If it gets bad here, here is what we’re prepared to do.
NCAA tournament games were still on for Omaha.
Nobody even mentioned the College World Series.
“Omaha is open for business,” Stothert said.
Then came a whirlwind.
On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. A teenager from Crofton, Nebraska, who had attended the girls state high school basketball tournament tested positive for the coronavirus.
By Wednesday afternoon, fans were banned from the upcoming boys state basketball tournament. Then the NCAA said no fans would be allowed at March Madness games. On Thursday, the Big East Conference men’s basketball tournament was canceled — at halftime of Creighton’s game. By Thursday afternoon, the NCAA announced that it was canceling all winter and spring championships — including March Madness and the College World Series.
Local universities suspended classes and said they would finish the semester online.
Omaha-area public schools announced that they would be closed for at least a week. Omaha’s St. Patrick’s Day parade was called off. Even Lenten fish frys were canceled, as was a Blake Shelton concert and numerous other shows.
And Warren Buffett said Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting would be conducted without crowds, meaning no festival of Berkies in Omaha this year.
Nationally, the NBA and NHL suspended their seasons. Closer to home, Minor League Baseball and the Omaha Storm Chasers joined Major League Baseball in suspending their seasons indefinitely.
President Donald Trump declared a national emergency. As the number of people in Nebraska with coronavirus grew to 16, Gov. Pete Ricketts signed an emergency declaration.
“What a crazy week,” Uhe said. “Everyone was like, holy cow, we’re in shock.”
He and other CWS supporters had figured that event would be safe, given that it doesn’t happen until June. Uhe was making plans to watch a little March Madness on TV, volunteer at the fish fry for his church, St. Columbkille in Papillion, and hit up businesses and other Optimist chapters for CWS ticket sales.
Now none of that’s happening. Uhe, Sarpy County’s tourism director, worries about all the businesses and workers who rely on the CWS and other events.
He’s wondering what he will do in June. Maybe he will attend that family wedding in western Nebraska that he would have had to miss. But he said he understands that the cancellations are for a good reason.
Megan Whitmore, a paraprofessional at Florence Elementary School in Omaha, was stunned by how much Nebraskans’ attitude toward COVID-19 changed over a matter of days.
“To us at first, it was kind of like, this is going to be like any other disaster and we’ll just roll with it,” she said. “We deal with tornadoes, and blizzards and floods. But then as this unfolded, we started thinking this isn’t like anything we’ve seen before. ... These cities and businesses and leagues would not be taking a financial hit like this if it weren’t serious.”
Whitmore, whose husband, Brad, works as a laborer, is fortunate that she will be able to be home with the children while school is canceled. She said she and fellow paraprofessionals have let their friends know that they’re available to watch children while school is out.
They will stay home, play board games and try to trick the kids into doing some math. They will write letters to Whitmore’s mother, who lives in a nursing home in Hiawatha, Kansas, and throw in some extra notes for other residents who may be feeling lonely, too.
They broke the situation down for their boys Thursday night.
That’s when it got real for Sam’s baseball-loving 9-year-old heart.
“Well I suppose I can handle another week with no school,” Sam said, as his mother chronicled in a note to Police Athletics for Community Engagment officials and Sam’s coach, Omaha Police Officer Ken Fox. “But it’s almost time for baseball, so somebody better figure out how to get this coronavirus nonsense to get gone before Coach starts practice. Because I am not giving up baseball. I’ll wear a space suit if I have to. ... I can miss the whole rest of third grade. But I am not missing baseball. I can tell the mayor or the governor or even the president. Baseball is not just a game.”
Lamont Walker has been through something like this before at work: the H1N1, or swine flu, outbreak of 2009. He recalls that nursing home visitation was banned then as well. Still, the current pandemic seems more worrisome.
“People are nervous and scared,” Walker said. “It’s kind of scary. I don’t get nervous about things, but this makes you feel a little uneasy.”
Taylor Haynes, director of girls coaching for Evolution Soccer Club, said he was kind of mad at first when the youth soccer season was suspended until at least April 1. But that was a gut reaction that faded as he pondered the big picture of protecting public health and people most vulnerable to COVID-19. He started thinking that it’s for the best.
“Nobody wants their life interrupted, but at the same time, everybody wants to be a good contributor, to be part of winning this battle,” Haynes said Saturday, while taking a break from lining up at-home training plans and videos for his young athletes. “It’s almost like a world team effort, and we’re going to win it.”
