After nearly six weeks of economic pain and coronavirus curtailments, the question on most Nebraskans’ minds is when — and how — we’re all going to get back to normal and what “normal” might look like.

With no full timetable announced, Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday addressed easing some restrictions in parts of the state starting next week. Much depends on the ability to corral the virus and beat it back. But government and health officials have warned that resuming regular life is shaping up to be not one clean rip of the Band-Aid but a slow, painful pull.

They cautioned that the return to normal will come piece by piece rather than all at once, just as restrictions were rolled out. It also is likely to follow different timelines in every state — possibly in every county — and that life probably won’t look quite the same as before for a while.

“Don’t look at what’s going on in the U.S.” as a whole, said Dr. Ali Khan, dean of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Public Health. “Even though it’s one pandemic, it’s 50 different pandemics, and different pandemics even within states.”

In mid-April, President Donald Trump released a three-stage plan with two-week pauses between phases. To get started, a community is supposed to have evidence of decreased disease — namely, a decrease in cases — coupled with the health care capacity to deal with those who get sick.

Ricketts reiterated in an interview Friday that he will work with health officials to craft a plan that’s right for Nebraska.

“As I’ve said all along, we’re going to be doing a plan that’s tailored for Nebraska,” he said. “It’s going to be tailored not just for the state as a whole but geographically throughout the state.”

The governor announced a series of steps that will begin to ease restrictions next month in more lightly impacted parts of the state, including the Omaha metropolitan area.

The existing restrictions in Douglas, Sarpy and Cass Counties, set to expire Thursday, will be extended to May 3. Then they will pick up May 4 with new measures that will remain in effect through May 31.

Restaurants in those areas will be allowed to reopen to in-person dining with a number of restrictions, including being limited to 50% of capacity, 6-foot spacing for tables and masks for employees. Barbershops, tattoo businesses and massage therapists also will be allowed to reopen with a 10-person limit and the requirement that patrons and proprietors wear masks. Ten other public health districts with lower numbers of COVID-19 cases also will get those same rules.

A 10-person limit on gatherings remains statewide, but a new health measure will allow religious services beginning May 4, also with restrictions.

“We’re going to do a little bit, wait and see, and then maybe take the next step,” Ricketts said.

Another example of that approach, he said, was his Monday announcement allowing elective surgeries to resume May 4 — if hospitals had sufficient beds, protective gear and ventilators to handle coronavirus patients. While most hospitals in Omaha probably can meet those marks, Ricketts said Friday, those in Grand Island and Lexington currently cannot.

A leading indicator of impacts on hospitals, Ricketts said, has been the rate of positive tests for the virus in given areas. About a week after test rates rose in Grand Island, patients ill with COVID-19 began arriving at the local hospital. So when rates began to rise in Lexington, officials employed the same sort of early warning system and began moving patients to hospitals in North Platte and Kearney.

Each state will be on a different timeline. Some already have begun the process of reopening. Georgia, whose governor on Friday began reopening businesses such as hair salons and bowling alleys, appears to be about two weeks past its peak in cases.

Some such moves, however, have prompted concerns nationally among health officials, who say rushing back simply will provide the virus with new targets and fuel additional spread.

“People are getting a little tired of being at home, but it’s not time to open things up yet,” Dr. Angela Hewlett, medical director of the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit, said Thursday, before Ricketts’ update. “We’re still seeing an increasing number of cases. Yes, we haven’t seen a huge surge in cases in Douglas County in particular, but we’re definitely seeing that in other parts of the state. I don’t want to have things open prematurely (when) there’s a chance that we could see a large spike in infection.”

A closer look at what health officials say needs to happen before we’re ready to reopen and what it might look like when we do:

Testing

Testing is important, Hewlett said, because health officials need to know how prevalent the virus is in the community before they can make informed decisions about opening up and moving on.

Most people who get the virus don’t require hospitalization. Others have only mild symptoms or none at all. Studies have just begun to pick up on those hidden cases. A recent study of 210 pregnant women in New York, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, found that 14% tested positive but had no symptoms.

“What we don’t know can definitely hurt us,” Hewlett said.

Testing in the state has ramped up in recent weeks, although shortages of testing supplies continue to be an obstacle in some places.

In addition to the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory — which is on the UNMC campus — a second lab on the UNMC campus and a CHI Health lab, Methodist Health System and Bryan Health recently have begun doing their own testing.

Previously, testing in the state largely had been limited to those most at risk — the very ill, health care providers and first responders. With increased capacity, however, the state health department last week issued new guidance easing the threshold for testing.

In addition, Ricketts last week announced an initiative, TestNebraska, to increase testing by up to 3,000 a day, adding to the roughly 600 to 800 being tested each day now. The program mirrors one launched the same day in Iowa and one already underway in Utah.

To accomplish it, the state is working with a consortium of Utah firms, some of which have connections to suppliers of needed materials in Germany and China.

Testing locations will be determined in part by responses to the online assessments, which will show where the need is greatest.

Ricketts said state officials would like to do even more testing and will continue to look for ways to add tests. The testing initiative is part of an overall plan to find and isolate those who are coronavirus-positive and then trace and quarantine those with whom they have been in close contact.

Hewlett said she’s excited to hear about the governor’s testing initiative and thinks it can help.

“We really need widespread testing in order to know what we’re dealing with,” she said. “So I’d like to see a lot more testing done, which I think is on its way.”

A significant downturn in cases

Hewlett said she would like to see numbers trending downward significantly — not just for a day or two, but for a couple of weeks — before the state reopens.

“If we are testing more people, and yet we’re still seeing that downtrend in positive tests, then maybe things are on the downswing,” she said.

Nebraska’s numbers suggest the state may lag some others in reaching peak cases. And they certainly support the need for a regional approach to reopening.

For the U.S. as a whole, average new cases appear to have peaked about two weeks ago and have generally been trending downward.

But thanks to big spikes in cases in several major meatpacking counties such as Hall, Dawson and Dakota, Nebraska’s daily case numbers have been sharply rising. Iowa’s daily case trend line also has been surging upward.

Meanwhile, daily new cases in Douglas County are relatively stable. They had been trending downward for two weeks before picking up somewhat again in the middle of last week.

Ricketts said the stable numbers in the Omaha area — Lincoln, too — indicate that the social distancing and hygiene measures put in place over the past six weeks have worked, slowing the virus’ spread.

Contact tracing

Health officials say this step must be beefed up in order to corral the virus — not just now but in the months ahead when the virus sparks anew, as they warn that it will.

The state on Thursday announced a more aggressive contact-tracing effort intended to augment what’s being done by local health departments. By May 1, 325 state employees will be redeployed to do contact tracing, and eventually 1,000 people will be doing the work.

When will things return to “normal”?

Hewlett said she doesn’t see that happening any time in the near future. As long as there’s one case, there’s a chance for it to spread.

For one, people can spread the virus before they show symptoms. And no one has immunity to it.

So things will look different for a time.

“It’s not, ‘Go back to January,’ ” Khan said. “Those days are gone for us for a while. It’s social distancing, it’s masks, continued hand-washing, potentially temperature checks when we go in and out of our businesses.”

Ricketts also has cautioned Nebraskans hoping to see social distancing measures disappear after May 1.

“In fact,” he has said, “we will probably be doing some social distancing for the foreseeable future, until we have a vaccine.”

Khan said that even gradual reopening will require ongoing attention to places where people congregate in large numbers — prisons, schools, businesses and nursing homes.

“With this disease in the community,” he said, “any place where you put a whole lot of people together at once … is where you’re going to see outbreaks.”

From there, the virus can spread into the communities, increasing the risk to a wider population. Officials will have to think about alternatives, he said.

State education officials, for instance, already have raised the possibility of delaying the start of the school year this fall, separating students into groups and rotating them into school buildings at different times, or using partial or complete distance learning.

University of Nebraska officials announced Friday that their campuses would reopen in the fall to students, albeit with social distancing measures in place.

Dr. Josue Gutierrez, a family practice physician in Crete, said he sees a need for an organized, collaborative effort among primary care providers, public health departments and schools to help catch any subsequent waves of the virus and prevent spread.

What will it take to get to normal?

First are drugs that can help people who are infected from becoming really sick, Hewlett said. Also helpful would be drugs that could keep people exposed to the virus from getting it.

Numerous clinical trials are underway in the United States and around the world. A UNMC researcher is leading a local arm of a national trial on one drug, the antiviral remdesivir. Early results are expected soon.

Also on the list is a vaccine, which could give people some of the immunity the population currently lacks.

Federal officials have stressed that it could take between a year and 18 months to develop a vaccine. Both drugs and vaccines take time because they require careful study to prove they work and won’t hurt people.

“While that process is a lengthy one, I’m definitely confident that this will pan out and we will get a vaccine,” Hewlett said. “But it’s just unfortunate that it can’t come as soon as we would like.”