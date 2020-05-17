SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Jadie Giorgis, 2032 S. 212th St., $260,360.

228 Skyline LLC, 22901 G Plaza, $254,136.

Jhbf LLC, 17815 Binney St., $236,808.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 20503 Howe St., $200,328; 8044 N. 172nd St., $183,136; 20513 E St., $115,808; 20463 E St., $102,264.

Majestic C Team LLC, 7714 N. 173rd St., $195,007.

Nicholas Stalheim, 18701 Patrick Ave., $189,536.

Spruce 180 LLC, 2905 Big Elk Parkway, $184,380.

Ramm Holdings LLC, 3010 N. 182nd St., $182,052.

Shari Jo Owen, 1814 S. 211th St., $166,360.

Bsr-Fw LLC, 19716 Jefferson St., $165,828.

Richland Homes LLC, 8662 N. 177th St., $162,500.

Nelson Builders Inc., 18413 Grand Ave., $159,816.

Blondo 186 LLC, 2516 N. 185th St., $154,492; 2510 N. 185th St., $154,492.

Pine Crest Homes LLC, 6151 S. 198th St., $150,052.

Horizon Land Corporation, 20603 Larimore Ave., $146,016.

Newport Homes LLC, 12287 King St., $143,712.

Castle Brook Land Development, 20743 Nina St., $135,960.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Andrew Parker, 965 S. 94th St., $125,000.

Jane M. Pizinger, 2223 S. 85th Ave., $92,989.

Craig M. Wolf, 4809 S. 236th Circle, $92,135.

Keith Knudsen, 21510 Honeysuckle Drive, $63,218.

Lee D. Seemann, 10126 Fieldcrest Drive, $56,895.

Martin R. Mueller, 5814 S. 119th Plaza, $53,584.

Debra A. Reilly, 1430 S. 85th Ave., $50,299.

Thomas E. Morrison Trust, 5011 S. 239th St., $50,167.

Deboke LLC, 417 S. 93rd St., $50,000.

Thelma Burns, 4059 Vernon Ave., $50,000.

Zachary Roth, 10314 Washington Drive, $41,042.

James E. Landen, 511 S. 93rd St., $40,000.

Karen C. Olson, 2016 S. 85th Ave., $39,000.

Edward Rockne Wilkinson, 21185 Bonanza Blvd, $38,543.

Curtis L. Boeck, 210 Fairacres Road, $38,000.

Terence J. Thielen, 7414 N. 161st St., $35,000.

3910 Harney St. Bldg. LLC, 633 S. 32nd Ave., $34,640.

Jodie L. Mackintosh, 1305 N. 141st Ave., $34,275.

Judith L. Vogel, 17253 Jefferson St., $33,101.

Timothy P. Glidden, 16132 Lafayette Ave., $32,250.

Greer Services LLC, 2816 N. 68th St., $31,460.

Matthew B. Johnson, 718 S. 210th Circle, $30,058.

Peter J. Mannon, 1324 S. 83rd St., $30,000.

Kenneth E. Havick, 15507 Lakeside Plaza, $27,080.

Scott Kroeger, 606 S. 93rd Ave., $27,000.

P&A Mcgill Living Trust, 1209 Harney St., $27,000.

Dynasty Homes LLC, 18977 Manderson St., $26,500.

James B. Hickam, 4960 S. 175th St., $26,000.

David L. Hickey, 23606 P St., $25,000.

Jean C. Stillmock, 1414 S. 78th St., $25,000.

Lorie M. Lacy, 1025 S. 91st Circle, $24,504.

Diane M. Pietro, 675 Parkwood Lane. $24,500.

Lance J. Kugler, 308 S. 93rd St., $24,000.

David Leppek, 5097 S. 175th Circle, $23,140.

Kirk Russell, 4822 S. 155th Plaza, $22,900.

Cary Smith, 4440 Pine St., $22,440.

Joshua M. Miller, 19018 Lake St., $21,520.

Eugene L. Hillman, 6318 S. 103rd St., $21,000.

Mary L. Wahl, 105 N. 92nd St., $20,000.

Transformation Realty LLC, 4031 Lafayette Ave., $20,000.

Ronald D. Volberding, 7919 Shirley Circle, $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

Avaden Landmark LLC, 1299 Farnam St., $10,021,792.

Douglas County School District, 2115 Burdette St., $2,300,000.

Rushmore Business Center LLC, 13406 Industrial Road, $880,000.

Omaha Business Park LLC, 12720 I St., $750,000.

Omaha Apl Mp LLC, 7100 West Center Road, $750,000.

North Bowl LLC, 8701 N. 30th St., $368,000.

Liberty First Credit Union, 5011 S. 108th St., $350,000.

Roanoke Development LLC, 4915 N. 120th St., $330,000.

Archbishop Bergan Mercy Hospital, 7500 Mercy Road, $250,000.

SN Properties Funding IV, 222 S. 15th St., $218,500.

MIMG CXXVI Grandridge LLC, 5439 N. 100th Plaza, $160,000.

Imark LLC, 1520 N. 205th St., $140,000; 1520 N. 205th St., $110,000.

SRRT Bedford LLC, 10675 Bedford Ave., $85,000.

PBPM LLC, 3528 Center St., $40,000.

Greenslate Development LLC, 406 S. 40th St., $29,176; 406 S. 40th St., $29,176.

Dakota Upreit Limited Partnership, 14121 Pierce Plaza, $24,859.

OTHER PERMITS

Park 125 Wdodge LLC, 709 N. 124th Court, $3,425,658; 729 N. 124th Court, $3,193,316; 602 N. 125th Plaza, $2,205,184; 601 N. 126th Plaza, $1,908,945; 12505 Webster Plaza, $1,836,670; 701 N. 125th Plaza, $1,796,727; 711 N. 125th Plaza, $1,796,727; 721 N. 126th Plaza, $1,796,727; 714 N. 124th Plaza, $1,796,727; 724 N. 124th Plaza, $1,796,727; 704 N. 124th Plaza, $1,764,041;

12500 West Dodge Road, $426,570; 714 N. 124th Court, $143,724; 704 N. 124th Court, $143,724; 701 N. 125th Plaza, $133,045; 711 N. 125th Plaza, $133,045; 12509 Webster Plaza, $74,104;

601 N. 126th Plaza, $67,496; 601 N. 126th Plaza, $67,496; 602 N. 125th Plaza, $67,496; 610 N. 125th Plaza, $27,456.

Pepperwood Group LLC, 225 N. 80th St., $296,700.

Keith Knudsen, 21510 Honeysuckle Drive, $50,208.

Avaden Landmark LLC, 1299 Farnam St., $29,190.

City of Omaha, 4571 Ames Ave., $25,724; 9270 Cady Ave., $20,160.

