SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Jadie Giorgis, 2032 S. 212th St., $260,360.
228 Skyline LLC, 22901 G Plaza, $254,136.
Jhbf LLC, 17815 Binney St., $236,808.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 20503 Howe St., $200,328; 8044 N. 172nd St., $183,136; 20513 E St., $115,808; 20463 E St., $102,264.
Majestic C Team LLC, 7714 N. 173rd St., $195,007.
Nicholas Stalheim, 18701 Patrick Ave., $189,536.
Spruce 180 LLC, 2905 Big Elk Parkway, $184,380.
Ramm Holdings LLC, 3010 N. 182nd St., $182,052.
Shari Jo Owen, 1814 S. 211th St., $166,360.
Bsr-Fw LLC, 19716 Jefferson St., $165,828.
Richland Homes LLC, 8662 N. 177th St., $162,500.
Nelson Builders Inc., 18413 Grand Ave., $159,816.
Blondo 186 LLC, 2516 N. 185th St., $154,492; 2510 N. 185th St., $154,492.
Pine Crest Homes LLC, 6151 S. 198th St., $150,052.
Horizon Land Corporation, 20603 Larimore Ave., $146,016.
Newport Homes LLC, 12287 King St., $143,712.
Castle Brook Land Development, 20743 Nina St., $135,960.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Andrew Parker, 965 S. 94th St., $125,000.
Jane M. Pizinger, 2223 S. 85th Ave., $92,989.
Craig M. Wolf, 4809 S. 236th Circle, $92,135.
Keith Knudsen, 21510 Honeysuckle Drive, $63,218.
Lee D. Seemann, 10126 Fieldcrest Drive, $56,895.
Martin R. Mueller, 5814 S. 119th Plaza, $53,584.
Debra A. Reilly, 1430 S. 85th Ave., $50,299.
Thomas E. Morrison Trust, 5011 S. 239th St., $50,167.
Deboke LLC, 417 S. 93rd St., $50,000.
Thelma Burns, 4059 Vernon Ave., $50,000.
Zachary Roth, 10314 Washington Drive, $41,042.
James E. Landen, 511 S. 93rd St., $40,000.
Karen C. Olson, 2016 S. 85th Ave., $39,000.
Edward Rockne Wilkinson, 21185 Bonanza Blvd, $38,543.
Curtis L. Boeck, 210 Fairacres Road, $38,000.
Terence J. Thielen, 7414 N. 161st St., $35,000.
3910 Harney St. Bldg. LLC, 633 S. 32nd Ave., $34,640.
Jodie L. Mackintosh, 1305 N. 141st Ave., $34,275.
Judith L. Vogel, 17253 Jefferson St., $33,101.
Timothy P. Glidden, 16132 Lafayette Ave., $32,250.
Greer Services LLC, 2816 N. 68th St., $31,460.
Matthew B. Johnson, 718 S. 210th Circle, $30,058.
Peter J. Mannon, 1324 S. 83rd St., $30,000.
Kenneth E. Havick, 15507 Lakeside Plaza, $27,080.
Scott Kroeger, 606 S. 93rd Ave., $27,000.
P&A Mcgill Living Trust, 1209 Harney St., $27,000.
Dynasty Homes LLC, 18977 Manderson St., $26,500.
James B. Hickam, 4960 S. 175th St., $26,000.
David L. Hickey, 23606 P St., $25,000.
Jean C. Stillmock, 1414 S. 78th St., $25,000.
Lorie M. Lacy, 1025 S. 91st Circle, $24,504.
Diane M. Pietro, 675 Parkwood Lane. $24,500.
Lance J. Kugler, 308 S. 93rd St., $24,000.
David Leppek, 5097 S. 175th Circle, $23,140.
Kirk Russell, 4822 S. 155th Plaza, $22,900.
Cary Smith, 4440 Pine St., $22,440.
Joshua M. Miller, 19018 Lake St., $21,520.
Eugene L. Hillman, 6318 S. 103rd St., $21,000.
Mary L. Wahl, 105 N. 92nd St., $20,000.
Transformation Realty LLC, 4031 Lafayette Ave., $20,000.
Ronald D. Volberding, 7919 Shirley Circle, $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Avaden Landmark LLC, 1299 Farnam St., $10,021,792.
Douglas County School District, 2115 Burdette St., $2,300,000.
Rushmore Business Center LLC, 13406 Industrial Road, $880,000.
Omaha Business Park LLC, 12720 I St., $750,000.
Omaha Apl Mp LLC, 7100 West Center Road, $750,000.
North Bowl LLC, 8701 N. 30th St., $368,000.
Liberty First Credit Union, 5011 S. 108th St., $350,000.
Roanoke Development LLC, 4915 N. 120th St., $330,000.
Archbishop Bergan Mercy Hospital, 7500 Mercy Road, $250,000.
SN Properties Funding IV, 222 S. 15th St., $218,500.
MIMG CXXVI Grandridge LLC, 5439 N. 100th Plaza, $160,000.
Imark LLC, 1520 N. 205th St., $140,000; 1520 N. 205th St., $110,000.
SRRT Bedford LLC, 10675 Bedford Ave., $85,000.
PBPM LLC, 3528 Center St., $40,000.
Greenslate Development LLC, 406 S. 40th St., $29,176; 406 S. 40th St., $29,176.
Dakota Upreit Limited Partnership, 14121 Pierce Plaza, $24,859.
OTHER PERMITS
Park 125 Wdodge LLC, 709 N. 124th Court, $3,425,658; 729 N. 124th Court, $3,193,316; 602 N. 125th Plaza, $2,205,184; 601 N. 126th Plaza, $1,908,945; 12505 Webster Plaza, $1,836,670; 701 N. 125th Plaza, $1,796,727; 711 N. 125th Plaza, $1,796,727; 721 N. 126th Plaza, $1,796,727; 714 N. 124th Plaza, $1,796,727; 724 N. 124th Plaza, $1,796,727; 704 N. 124th Plaza, $1,764,041;
12500 West Dodge Road, $426,570; 714 N. 124th Court, $143,724; 704 N. 124th Court, $143,724; 701 N. 125th Plaza, $133,045; 711 N. 125th Plaza, $133,045; 12509 Webster Plaza, $74,104;
601 N. 126th Plaza, $67,496; 601 N. 126th Plaza, $67,496; 602 N. 125th Plaza, $67,496; 610 N. 125th Plaza, $27,456.
Pepperwood Group LLC, 225 N. 80th St., $296,700.
Keith Knudsen, 21510 Honeysuckle Drive, $50,208.
Avaden Landmark LLC, 1299 Farnam St., $29,190.
City of Omaha, 4571 Ames Ave., $25,724; 9270 Cady Ave., $20,160.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.