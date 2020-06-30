LINCOLN — The Nebraska State Fair will go on with the show in August despite COVID-19, but on an abbreviated schedule and possibly without a carnival.
The State Fair board voted Tuesday to adopt a recommendation from new Fair Executive Director Bill Ogg to hold a modified fair on the weekends of Aug. 28-30 and Sept. 4-7, with a focus on 4-H and FFA exhibits and livestock shows.
The vote gives Ogg the flexibility to add a carnival, motor sports and other events if restrictive health directives in effect in Grand Island and Hall County are relaxed.
“All events and activities will follow the most up-to-date directive health measures,” said Beth Smith, board chair for Nebraska State Fair. “We hold the youth and families involved in 4-H and FFA near and dear to us. 4-H and FFA youth have been hard at work for months preparing their exhibits and livestock, and this gives them the opportunity to showcase those efforts.”
All large concerts have been cancelled, including shows featuring Jon Pardi on Sept. 3, Dustin Lynch on Sept. 4 and Clay Walker and Clint Black on Sept. 6. A Big Rock Summer Tour featuring Ratt, Skid Row and Quiet Riot had been cancelled previously.
Several state fairs in other states, including Iowa, have cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Nebraska State Fair said Tuesday that it will provide an additional $30,000 to manage cleaning and sanitizing throughout the event, and have attendants present full time in restrooms.
