Terry O’Hare was known as a man of good judgment, steady guidance and meticulous planning.
Those characteristics served him well in his nearly 50-year career as a lawyer.
O’Hare treated other lawyers with respect even as he faced off against them, and earned their respect back, his friends said. O’Hare also was good at what he did, so much so that other lawyers sought him out when they needed a lawyer, said John Fullenkamp, a fellow Omaha attorney and longtime friend.
O’Hare loved the law and was proud to be a lawyer.
“I never met anybody who wanted to be a lawyer more than he did,” Fullenkamp said.
O’Hare died Jan. 22 from pancreatic cancer at age 73.
He’s also being remembered as a caring husband and father, a person of impeccable appearance who wore heavily starched white shirts and a hobbyist race car driver who took to the dirt track at the former Sunset Speedway.
From 1985 to 2020, O’Hare served as outside counsel to the Omaha Airport Authority. In that time, he advised 26 different airport authority board members and four executive directors.
“His character, thoughts and guidance are weaved throughout the 2,700 acres of the airport and its business practices,” said Dave Roth, the airport authority’s current executive director.
Said Roth, “Terry was a good man.”
O’Hare, who was born in Columbus, Nebraska, and raised in North Bend, got his law degree from the Creighton School of Law.
He joined the firm of Boland Mullin and Walsh in Omaha, and in 1988 the firm merged with Omaha’s McGrath North. O’Hare served as a longtime member of McGrath North’s board of directors and as a shareholder.
Aside from practicing in aviation, O’Hare specialized in insurance law and served as counsel to Physicians Mutual Insurance Co. in Omaha. He was accepted into the invitation-only American College of Trial Lawyers, was a fellow of the Nebraska State Bar Foundation, a member of the house of delegates of the state bar and was a past president of the Omaha Bar Association.
Bruce Rohde, a longtime friend and president of McGrath North at the time of its merger, said O’Hare had a rare ability to look at the issues in his cases from the outside.
Rohde said O’Hare never brought his ego into the room, and that he never saw his friend get ruffled. In handling his cases, O’Hare always looked a step ahead, never assuming he would win a case and was writing a potential appeal as he went, Rohde said.
“He built everything brick by brick by brick,” Rohde said.
O’Hare is survived by his wife, Linda; sons and daughters-in-law, Jeffrey and Nancy O’Hare of Saginaw, Michigan; Michael and Stacey O’Hare of Valley, Nebraska; and Patrick and Deana O’Hare of Omaha; and 10 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Pauline O’Hare.
