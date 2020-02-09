Ten people were displaced and two had difficulty breathing after a fire in a Omaha apartment complex Sunday morning. 

The fire occurred just before 5 a.m. at 11016 Crown Point Plaza, according to the Omaha Fire Department.

Firefighters could see heavy smoke in advance of arriving at the building. The fire was located on two exterior decks and in the roof of the building, according to the department.

The American Red Cross assisted residents with housing.

