Now’s a good time to get that last batch of vegetables planted and grass seed scattered.
Successive days of intermittent rainfall are possible from Wednesday morning into Saturday, followed by a quick warmup next week.
“When you add it all up, we could get a half-inch” of rain, said Van De Wald, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Valley. “We could see some severe storms, but I don’t think they will make it this far north.”
Heavier rains and a higher storm threat are forecast to the south, in eastern Kansas and Missouri.
Daytime highs the rest of the week are expected to be mostly in the 70s in Omaha, though Wednesday is likely to be cooler.
Once next week arrives, look for temperatures in the 80s on Monday and Tuesday, according to the weather service.
Earlier this week, a few spots in Nebraska tied or set records for cold weather.
The 46-degree high in Hastings on Monday demolished the previous May 11 “lowest high” of 53 degrees set in 1945. North Platte matched its record “low high” of 44 on Monday, last seen in 1933.
Omaha has not set records this week but came within a few degrees for morning lows Sunday and Monday.
