The teenage driver whose vehicle struck and killed 10-year-old Abigail Whitford as she crossed a downtown Papillion street last summer was sentenced Friday to two years of probation.
Masey Lawrence, 19, also will serve 16 days in jail that will be spaced out during her probation. Her first day in the Sarpy County Jail is scheduled for Monday, May 18 — what would have been Abigail’s 11th birthday.
Lawrence pleaded guilty in January to a misdemeanor charge of motor vehicle homicide. In exchange for her guilty plea, prosecutors dropped two traffic infractions related to Abigail’s death.
Sarpy County District Judge Tricia Freeman on Friday also ordered Lawrence to serve 100 hours of community service, encouraging her to find “something meaningful.” She also must pay a $500 fine, take a driving education course and participate in other requirements of probation.
Sarah Whitford, Abigail’s mother, said in court Friday that she hoped Lawrence would serve community service hours at an animal shelter or the Sump Memorial Library — two places beloved by her “sweet, spunky” daughter.
Lawrence apologized to the Whitford family during the emotional sentencing, saying “there’s not a day that goes by” that she doesn’t think of Abigail.
According to police, Lawrence's vehicle struck Abigail about 4 p.m. Aug. 20 as the girl and her then-6-year-old brother Ben were crossing Washington Street at Second Street in downtown Papillion. The two were on their way to Sump Memorial Library.
To reach the library, they needed to cross four lanes of traffic on 84th Street, called Washington Street in Papillion. One car was in the first two lanes, and it stopped. A truck was in the third, inside lane, and it stopped.
With her brother trailing behind, Abby stepped into the fourth, outside lane. Lawrence, coming up on the side of the truck, didn’t yield to flashing crosswalk caution lights and her vehicle struck the girl.
Abby, a fifth grader at Trumble Park Elementary School, died two days later from her injuries.
Through organ donation, Abby was able to save four other lives.
