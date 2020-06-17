A heron flies over Wehrspann Lake at Chalco Hills Recreation Area in Omaha on Tuesday. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is updating the master plan for the Omaha area's signature, federally-built lakes: Cunningham, Standing Bear, Wehrspann and Zorinsky.
Skip and Mary Mills of Omaha sit along Zorinsky Lake in Omaha on Tuesday.
Michelle Kaiser of Omaha throws a tennis ball for Mia, a 2-year-old golden retriever and Labrador mix, at Zorinsky Lake in Omaha on Tuesday.
Construction at Cunningham Lake in Omaha on Tuesday.
People float on Standing Bear Lake in Omaha on Tuesday.
Horses mingle in a field near Cunningham Lake on Tuesday.
Flowers bloom along Wehrspann Lake at Chalco Hills Recreation Area in Omaha on Tuesday.
Mia, a 2-year-old golden retriever and Labrador mix belonging to Michelle Kaiser, swims in Zorinsky Lake in Omaha on Tuesday.
People walk along a trail around Wehrspann Lake at Chalco Hills Recreation Area in Omaha on Tuesday.
Mia, a 2-year-old golden retriever and Labrador mix belonging to Michelle Kaiser, jumps from a dock at Zorinsky Lake in Omaha on Tuesday.
Montreuil said the master plan update is not a sign that big changes are underway. Instead, it’s intended to aid in decision-making in the decades ahead. The extent to which projects are funded will depend upon the availability of money, whether it comes from the philanthropic community or taxpayers. Some of the most significant changes at metro area parks and lakes in recent years have been funded by philanthropic dollars.
“With budgets, I can speak for all levels of government,” he said. “We can have higher budget years and lower budget years, and that’s going to dictate how much of the plan gets implemented.”
Once comments are received, the corps will look at their feasibility, environmental impact and other issues. He hopes that by spring 2021, a draft of the master plan will be available for public review and, after that, another round of public comment.
“We work for the public,” Montreuil said of the corps. “We want to be sure the people have their voice heard.”
Some ideas might be easier to implement than others, he said. Some of the more obvious trends in lake management are greater use of lakes by nonmotorized boats such as kayaks and paddleboards and an increased need for shoreline access to the water, especially for handicapped individuals.
Swimming would be a harder change to bring to the Omaha lakes because it would require buy-in from the City of Omaha at Cunningham, Zorinsky and/or Standing Bear, and the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District at Wehrspann. That’s because those entities operate the parks there.
In contrast, swimming is allowed at a Corps of Engineers lake in the Lincoln area — Branched Oak State Recreation Area.
Montreuil said he doesn’t envision any currently permitted activities being banned. However, the master plan will examine whether uses are compatible with one another. For example, are horse trails and hiking/biking trails properly situated?
“Compared to a regular city park, people enjoy these lakes because of their more natural beauty, they have more woods and prairie habitat, people can see deer and wildlife more commonly,” he said. “We want to be sure and preserve that as well, and not develop the entire area.”
Montreuil said the study will take a year and a half to two years.
“It’s very generic, it’s very broad, what does the public think of the resources, how we’re managing the lands, do we have the recreational facilities people want and are they of the quality that people want?” he said.
The study won’t do a couple of things, he said. The footprint of the parks won’t change; it’s not a vehicle for private development and it has nothing to do with another Corps of Engineers study, which is examining additional flood control reservoirs in the metro area.
And while feelings are still raw about tree removal this year at Zorinsky Park, Montreuil said the study has nothing to do with that decision.
The Omaha office of the corps put in a funding request for the study several years ago, he said.
“This just happens to be when it got funded,” he said of the $58,000 that’s been provided for the study.
Yet to be studied are the Corps of Engineers lakes in the Lincoln area, known as the Salt Lakes, which includes Holmes Lake. Montreuil said he hopes that update is undertaken in the next five years.
