Should there be swimming at Omaha metro area lakes? How about more dog parks? Or better boating and fishing access?

What about more access for those with disabilities?

For the first time in decades, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is updating the master plan for the Omaha area’s signature, federally built lakes: Cunningham, Wehrspann, Zorinsky and Standing Bear.

The agency is taking public comments until the end of July.

Zach Montreuil, the project manager for the new master plan, said public input will add credibility to future efforts to gain money for improvements.

“That’s why public solicitation of comments is so important,” he said. “We can show there is a public want or a need for XYZ.”

The lakes are among the metro area’s most popular parks, but they’ve also been a source of contention, including some public discontent over a decision by the corps and the City of Omaha to tear out trees along the boundary at Zorinsky and a protracted closure of Cunningham.

Montreuil said the master plan update is not a sign that big changes are underway. Instead, it’s intended to aid in decision-making in the decades ahead. The extent to which projects are funded will depend upon the availability of money, whether it comes from the philanthropic community or taxpayers. Some of the most significant changes at metro area parks and lakes in recent years have been funded by philanthropic dollars.

“With budgets, I can speak for all levels of government,” he said. “We can have higher budget years and lower budget years, and that’s going to dictate how much of the plan gets implemented.”

Once comments are received, the corps will look at their feasibility, environmental impact and other issues. He hopes that by spring 2021, a draft of the master plan will be available for public review and, after that, another round of public comment.

“We work for the public,” Montreuil said of the corps. “We want to be sure the people have their voice heard.”

Some ideas might be easier to implement than others, he said. Some of the more obvious trends in lake management are greater use of lakes by nonmotorized boats such as kayaks and paddleboards and an increased need for shoreline access to the water, especially for handicapped individuals.

From left, Alex Stodden, Miguel Thompson, Morgan King and Morgan Robinette paddle board on Standing Bear Lake in Omaha on Tuesday.

Swimming would be a harder change to bring to the Omaha lakes because it would require buy-in from the City of Omaha at Cunningham, Zorinsky and/or Standing Bear, and the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District at Wehrspann. That’s because those entities operate the parks there.

In contrast, swimming is allowed at a Corps of Engineers lake in the Lincoln area — Branched Oak State Recreation Area.

Montreuil said he doesn’t envision any currently permitted activities being banned. However, the master plan will examine whether uses are compatible with one another. For example, are horse trails and hiking/biking trails properly situated?

“Compared to a regular city park, people enjoy these lakes because of their more natural beauty, they have more woods and prairie habitat, people can see deer and wildlife more commonly,” he said. “We want to be sure and preserve that as well, and not develop the entire area.”

Montreuil said the study will take a year and a half to two years.

“It’s very generic, it’s very broad, what does the public think of the resources, how we’re managing the lands, do we have the recreational facilities people want and are they of the quality that people want?” he said.

The study won’t do a couple of things, he said. The footprint of the parks won’t change; it’s not a vehicle for private development and it has nothing to do with another Corps of Engineers study, which is examining additional flood control reservoirs in the metro area.

And while feelings are still raw about tree removal this year at Zorinsky Park, Montreuil said the study has nothing to do with that decision.

The Omaha office of the corps put in a funding request for the study several years ago, he said.

“This just happens to be when it got funded,” he said of the $58,000 that’s been provided for the study.

Yet to be studied are the Corps of Engineers lakes in the Lincoln area, known as the Salt Lakes, which includes Holmes Lake. Montreuil said he hopes that update is undertaken in the next five years.

