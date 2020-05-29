We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Put on a swim suit and get the camper ready. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will reopen camping and designated swimming areas Thursday.

All reservation-only campsites and first-come campsites — with two exceptions — will be available to all camping units, including RVs, camping trailers and tents.

Mormon Island and Danish Alps state recreation areas will remain closed to overnight camping due to high COVID-19 incidence in those communities, the commission said in a press release.

Game and Parks reminds park guests to practice social distancing to ensure compliance with the state’s directed health measures.

Park areas that will accommodate advance reservations for up to 50% of available campsites are listed on the agency website, OutdoorNebraska.gov.

Other details:

To provide for more opportunity for campers, the maximum length of stay will be seven days.

Park offices remain closed at this time. Campers must pay for reserved sites online or for first-come, first-served sites via iron rangers.

Shower houses and modern restrooms will open. Guests should bring soap or disinfecting wipes as availability of sanitation products is limited nationally.

Outdoor playgrounds will open but guests should bring their own hand sanitizer.

“We are thrilled at the prospect of more people enjoying our parks, but it is critical that they recreate responsibly,” Parks Division Administrator Jim Swenson said in a press release. “Responsible recreation is very important, and guests need to continue to practice social distancing, follow all posted rules, keep group sizes small and practice good personal hygiene.”

The commission also asks that guests minimize travel distance, avoid high-touch areas and stick to low-risk activities to reduce stress on local emergency response and health care systems.

Park guests are encouraged to buy state park and fishing permits ahead of time at OutdoorNebraska.gov or at a vendor.