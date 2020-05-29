To provide for more opportunity for campers, the maximum length of stay will be seven days.
Park offices remain closed at this time. Campers must pay for reserved sites online or for first-come, first-served sites via iron rangers.
Shower houses and modern restrooms will open. Guests should bring soap or disinfecting wipes, as availability of sanitation products is limited nationally.
Outdoor playgrounds will open. Guests should bring their own hand sanitizer.
“We are thrilled at the prospect of more people enjoying our parks, but it is critical that they recreate responsibly,” Parks Division Administrator Jim Swenson said in a press release. “Responsible recreation is very important, and guests need to continue to practice social distancing, follow all posted rules, keep group sizes small and practice good personal hygiene.”
The commission also asks that guests minimize travel distance, avoid high-touch areas and stick to low-risk activities to reduce stress on local emergency response and health care systems.
Park guests are encouraged to buy state park and fishing permits ahead of time at OutdoorNebraska.gov or at a vendor.
1 of 28
Bison roam the canyons, hills, and grasslands of Fort Robinson State Park in northwest Nebraska.
Bighorn sheep are dropped gently at a site in Fort Robinson State Park near Chadron, Nebraska. The sheep were collected and airlifted to the park as part of an ongoing wildlife conservation and tracking effort.
At the entrance to Ponca State Park stands the Towers of Time monument, featuring three towers, a fountain, waterfall, and reflecting pool. The monument is a celebration of the region's natural and cultural environment.
Jonathan Wood of Roxbury, N.Y., prepares a barn owl for a demonstration during his Extreme Raptor show during the Missouri River Outdoor Expo. Wood showed falcons, owls, a bald eagle, and other raptors from around the world.
Fifth graders from Plattsmouth Middle School take part in an archery lesson. Nearly 2,000 school children participated in the Outdoor Discovery Program at Platte River State Park, trying out activities such as fishing, archery, kayaking, shooting, and other outdoor activities.
"Glamping," a portmanteau of "glamour" and "camping," defines the effort to experience nature without sacrificing the comforts of modern living. Three new glamping cabins were unveiled last year at Platte River State Park in Louisville, Nebraska.
In 2011, high water from the Missouri River closed the lower roads along the river at Indian Cave State Park. Due to statewide flooding during March of this year, access to the cave and river has once again been restricted.
The eight state parks of Nebraska, operated by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, offer a combination of beautiful scenery, educational and recreational opportunities, and camping and lodging amenities.
1 of 28
Bison roam the canyons, hills, and grasslands of Fort Robinson State Park in northwest Nebraska.
DAVID HENDEE/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Rick Brandt of Roca, Nebraska, saddles his mules at the Peterson Wildlife Management Area in Fort Robinson State Park.
DAVID HENDEE/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Bighorn sheep are dropped gently at a site in Fort Robinson State Park near Chadron, Nebraska. The sheep were collected and airlifted to the park as part of an ongoing wildlife conservation and tracking effort.
MEGAN SMITH/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Texas longhorns from the Valentine National Wildlife Refuge enjoy the scenic surroundings of the Red Cloud Buttes at Fort Robinson State Park.
JAMES DENNEY/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Rain hits Saddle Butte at Fort Robinson State Park in Dawes County, Nebraska.
MARK DAVIS/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Mule deer weather a snowstorm on U.S. Forest Service land near the Black Hills Overlook on the west edge of Chadron State Park.
DAVID HENDEE/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
The West Ash fire burns at Chadron State Park near Chadron Neb., in Dawes County. In 2012, a pair of wildfires forced authorities to close the park, cancel classes, and evacuate about 150 residents.
T.J. THOMSON/FOR THE WORLD-HERALD
Less than a year after the fires, green grass returns to the hillsides at Chadron State Park, but it will take decades to replace burned ponderosa pines.
DAVID HENDEE/THE WORLD-HERALD
Located about 25 minutes east of Valentine, Smith Falls State Park encompasses trails, campgrounds, and riverbanks along both sides of the scenic Niobrara River.
MATT DIXON/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
A historic iron footbridge leads to a boardwalk and the base of Smith Falls.
KURT A. KEELER/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Smith Falls is the highest waterfall in Nebraska, standing at 70 feet tall.
MATT DIXON/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Overlooking the Missouri and Niobrara Rivers, Niobrara State Park gives visitors a panoramic view of the rivers and valleys below.
JEFF BEIERMANN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Using GPS coordinates, geocachers at Niobrara State Park go in search of hidden treasures.
LINDA WUEBBEN/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
A young whitetail buck can be seen through the trees along the road to Niobrara State Park. The winter months offer an exceptional opportunity to view wildlife in the park.
LARRY PORTER/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
At the entrance to Ponca State Park stands the Towers of Time monument, featuring three towers, a fountain, waterfall, and reflecting pool. The monument is a celebration of the region's natural and cultural environment.
DAVID HENDEE/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Alicia Wielgus of Columbus, Neb., lifts a common carp out of a water tank at the Missouri River Outdoor Expo at Ponca State Park.
DAVID HENDEE/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Jonathan Wood of Roxbury, N.Y., prepares a barn owl for a demonstration during his Extreme Raptor show during the Missouri River Outdoor Expo. Wood showed falcons, owls, a bald eagle, and other raptors from around the world.
DAVID HENDEE/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Birds take flight at Ponca State Park in Ponca, Nebraska.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERAL
An aerial photo of Eugene Mahoney State Park, Nebraska's most popular state park.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ace, the horse, shows Melynda Schmit, of Kearney, Neb., how much he wants to be fed just before the horseback riding begins.
BRYNN ANDERSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rainy weather doesn't deter Kylee Batchelor, left, and Trent Barnes from enjoying Memorial Day weekend as they kiss on a paddle boat in E. T. Mahoney State Park.
BRYNN ANDERSON/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Geese ignore a sign at Platte River State Park.
PHIL JOHNSON/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Fifth graders from Plattsmouth Middle School take part in an archery lesson. Nearly 2,000 school children participated in the Outdoor Discovery Program at Platte River State Park, trying out activities such as fishing, archery, kayaking, shooting, and other outdoor activities.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Students from Fairview Elementary School kayak at Platte River State Park as part of the Outdoor Discovery Program.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
"Glamping," a portmanteau of "glamour" and "camping," defines the effort to experience nature without sacrificing the comforts of modern living. Three new glamping cabins were unveiled last year at Platte River State Park in Louisville, Nebraska.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Park visitors climb the stairs to the cave at Indian Cave State Park.
JENNIFER WEINLAUB/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Emily Welch, age 6, and her mother Lisa Welch of Hamburg, IA, visit Indian Cave at Indian Cave State Park. On the cave walls, petroglyphs carved by Native Americans thousands of years ago can be seen.
JENNIFER WEINLAUB/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
In 2011, high water from the Missouri River closed the lower roads along the river at Indian Cave State Park. Due to statewide flooding during March of this year, access to the cave and river has once again been restricted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.