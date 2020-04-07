An Omaha police K-9 collared a man who authorities say ran after crashing a stolen vehicle.
The man sustained two dog bites to his leg.
According to Douglas County Sheriff’s Capt. Wayne Hudson, the car had been stolen from Council Bluffs. The driver collided with another vehicle in northwest Douglas County, near the regional training center where Omaha police train their police dogs.
The crash occurred about 11:40 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Nebraska Highway 133 and Rainwood Road. According to Hudson, the man turned left onto Highway 133 and collided with a vehicle traveling north on the highway.
Witnesses say the man had a head wound when he got out of the crashed vehicle and ran from the scene. Officials searched the area and found footprints close to Thomas Creek, about 100 yards away from the K-9 training center.
Hudson said the suspect was told to come out from hiding, but he refused, so they contacted Omaha police and requested a K-9 be brought to the scene. Authorities warned the man to come out or they would send in the dog. He refused, they did, and the dog grabbed hold of his man.
“It just so happens he crashed in the wrong area,” Hudson said.
Omaha police spokesman Officer Phil Anson, said the dog has been on the force for two years. His name is Boz.
The man was transported to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with a minor head wound and dog bites to a leg.
He was later booked on several charges including theft and obstructing a peace officer.
