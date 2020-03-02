The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is reversing course and decreasing the amount of water it releases from the massive reservoirs on the upper Missouri River.

Corps officials said Monday that the curtailment is necessary due to downstream runoff flowing into the river. The agency doesn’t want reservoir releases to add to river crests. The agency is trying to keep water off of damaged levees so that repairs can continue.

The corps plans to decrease releases from Gavins Point Dam to 35,000 cubic feet per second on Tuesday, down from 38,000 cfs. The corps had planned to boost releases to 41,000 cfs this week in a bid to evacuate more water from the reservoirs.

Releases will fluctuate frequently this year as the agency works to address flood risks, said John Remus, chief of the Corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division.

Flood of 2019: The aftermath and the recovery

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, 402-444-1102,

twitter.com/gaarder

Tags

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started