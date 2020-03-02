The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is reversing course and decreasing the amount of water it releases from the massive reservoirs on the upper Missouri River.
Corps officials said Monday that the curtailment is necessary due to downstream runoff flowing into the river. The agency doesn’t want reservoir releases to add to river crests. The agency is trying to keep water off of damaged levees so that repairs can continue.
The corps plans to decrease releases from Gavins Point Dam to 35,000 cubic feet per second on Tuesday, down from 38,000 cfs. The corps had planned to boost releases to 41,000 cfs this week in a bid to evacuate more water from the reservoirs.
Releases will fluctuate frequently this year as the agency works to address flood risks, said John Remus, chief of the Corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division.
Flood of 2019: The aftermath and the recovery
Nebraska's losses from 2019 flooding, blizzard exceed $3.4 billion
Nebraska’s disastrous weather in 2019 caused more than $3.4 billion in losses, according to a recently released federal report.
U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS
The Spencer Dam collapse
A 92-year-old dam that collapsed March 14, 2019 amid had been classified by state inspectors last year as having a “significant” risk of causing damage.
A man who lived in a home below the dam, Kenny Angel, was swept away in the collapse and is presumed dead, and a quarter mile section of U.S. Highway 281 was washed out.
OFFICE OF GOV. PETE RICKETTS
Spencer Dam: What went wrong?
A four-member team from the Association of State Dam Safety Officials, a national nonprofit organization, will conduct an independent review of the Spencer dam.
The review will focus on what can be learned about the dam collapse to guide future dam construction, according to Lori Arthur, a spokeswoman for the Natural Resources Department.
WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Offutt Air Force Base couldn't stop the flood waters
Even the U.S. Air Force couldn’t stop the Mighty Missouri River from flooding Offutt Air Force Base. Between March 16 and 17 sandbagging efforts were called off as flood waters began to rise.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Offutt Air Force Base flooding repairs close to $1 billion
Six months after what 55th Wing officials describe as “historic and disastrous” flooding swamped one-third of Offutt Air Force Base and destroyed 137 structures, the expected costs of rebuilding continued to mount.
Lt. Col. Chris Conover, who spearheaded the recovery and reconstruction project, said in September that the figure stood at $790 million in September. He warned the cost most likely would rise further — perhaps even hitting $1 billion.
Z LONG/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
As the Platte River swelled into Fremont the city became an island
The Platte River swelled into Fremont, turning the city into an island.
Shelters in Fremont alone counted up to 1,100 people, with more evacuees expected from Snyder, Nebraska. And those numbers don’t capture the swaths of people riding out the flood in hotel rooms or crashing on the couches of family and friends.
Those who decided to evacuate left by plane, train line and automobile. There were departures by boat, by airboat and by massive military vehicles with jacked-up frames capable of cruising through waterlogged roads.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Hundreds gather in Fremont for flood-risk briefing
Hundreds of people filled Christensen Field Arena in Fremont to hear a National Weather Service update on this year’s flood risk Feb. 4.
The crowd received a nuanced, but somewhat reassuring, explanation from National Weather Service hydrologist Dave Pearson.
NANCY GAARDER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Paradise Lakes community residents deal with mixed messages
Before the water even reached the community, Paradise Lake residents were sent mixed messages.
Law enforcement officials went door to door encouraging residents to evacuate, Paradise Lakes residents received a different message from their landlord: Your homes are safe.
REECE RISTAU/THE WORLD-HERALD
Paradise Lakes community's imminent demolition
The Bellevue City Council voted to condemn the community and told residents that they had until the end of July to take action on removing their homes. The remaining structures were expected to be razed by a city-hired company in early August.
Jim Ristow, Bellevue’s city administrator, said in August that officials are now taking a cautious approach moving forward because they don’t want taxpayers to be on the hook for the estimated $1.2 million needed for demolition.
Paradise Lakes’ owner, Howard “Howdy” Helm, has told the city that he can’t afford the cost of demolition.
REECE RISTAU/THE WORLD-HERALD
Floods cut off access to Plattsmouth water treatment plant
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers sought bids to close the breach in the south bank of the Platte River that had stranded the city’s water treatment plant during the March flooding.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Plattsmouth's water treatment plant back up and running
Plattsmouth notched a major victory in September when its flood-battered water treatment plant got back up and running, ending months of water rationing.
But the city’s ongoing battle with the waters of the Platte River isn’t over.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Winslow: a town considers relocating
Winslow floods.
One in 1996 brought water inside town and into basements, but it was nothing like the surge of water that clobbered Winslow in mid-March, when historic flooding struck parts of central and eastern Nebraska.
So the residents of this little village — where the population that hovered around 100 before disaster struck — are pondering a pivotal question about its future. Go should they stay or should they go?
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Winslow: A town ready to relocate
A group of state and federal officials who met in Winslow in January said plenty of hurdles stand in the village's way.
Those obstacles include state law, the likely millions of dollars needed to put in new streets and utilities in Winslow 2.0 and its dwindling population.
"We all want what's best for Winslow, I want to make that abundantly clear," said Molly Bargmann, a recovery supervisor for the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency. "We want to get to yes, but there's a lot of no's right now."
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Camp Ashland hit hard by flooding
On St. Patrick’s Day weekend 2019, a violent chute of water raged through a gash in the levee that for decades protected the Nebraska National Guard’s main training site from the Platte River. Floodwaters surged into classrooms, barracks and offices, wrecking furniture and tools and leaving a muddy watermark 5 feet high on inside walls.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska National Guard receives full funding for repairs to Camp Ashland
The Nebraska National Guard learned in January that it will receive full funding, totaling $62.3 million, to fully rebuild the Camp Ashland training site, according to a statement released Wednesday by the state’s adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Floods came to Nebraska farmland and left tons of sand behind
Tons of sand, sediment and silt — some in dunes as high as 10 feet — were scattered across the eastern half to two-thirds of the state by the March flooding. In some areas, washed-out cornstalks are 3 to 4 feet deep. Tree limbs are in piles and topsoil was washed away.
WILLOW VALLEY FARMS
A King Lake family returns home in time for Christmas
Trish and Salvador Duran hosted Christmas this year for their extended family, an act of hospitality that once seemed impossible after almost 4 feet of floodwater swept into their house in King Lake in March.
King Lake is an unincorporated area, a secluded neighborhood of 1 square mile that sits next to the Elkhorn River and not far from the Platte River, east of Valley and north of Waterloo. During historic flooding in March, the Elkhorn spilled out of its banks, sending water into almost all of the 111 homes in King Lake.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Flooded fields along the Missouri River provided a smorgasbord for eagles
Flooded fields along the Missouri River provided a smorgasbord for opportunistic eagles in January. The majestic birds have been feasting on the fish trapped there after last year’s floods.
JOE BRAUN
Pacific Junction in Mills County, Iowa was hit hard when levees failed
Pacific Junction, with a population of less than 500, was hit hard by levee failures in March that sent floodwaters streaming into town, filling every structure with feet of water. It wasn't until mid-April that the last batch of residents could return to their homes and businesses and start clearing out flood-soaked possessions.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Flooding has taken a toll on Mills County, Iowa; even when it comes to caucusing
Mills County Democrats worried all month whether many of the 470 former residents of this flooded town would attend a caucus Monday.
Last March, the Missouri River inundated all 210 homes and businesses here, and a caucus day drive through town showed the extent of damage 10 months later. Most local homes, storefronts and gathering spaces remain boarded up. Only about 20 households have moved back so far, officials say, and the only evidence of the presidential race was a single campaign sign in front of the rebuilt home of Rick and Cherry Parham.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
