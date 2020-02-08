Sunny skies offered a hint of spring to visitors at this year's Omaha's Home & Garden Expo and Lawn, Flower & Patio Show.

The Omaha Home and Garden Expo's 54th year welcomed crowds of home and outdoor enthusiasts. The four-day event, which combined the two expos at CHI Health Center, featured about 300 exhibitors offering lawn care to personal care.

Dan Gould, owner of Outdoor Kitchen & Patio, said his most featured product at the expo was recycled polymer furniture because of its environmental benefits and reliability.

Gould, whose company has been involved with the expo for more than 20 years, said he felt like the weather generated some interest in the lawn chairs.

"People just feel better when its sunny and they get the idea of sitting outside more," Gould said.

Blair Kauzlarich of Omaha said this was her second year attending the expo, and she wanted to get ideas to remodel her new house. Kauzlarich said she and her husband bought their home last year and are ready to remodel it this year.

"We decided to come back this year now that we're ready to tackle those bigger projects," Kauzlarich said.

Kauzlarich said she wanted to find roofing, flooring and garden shed options.

"We like to shop around and leave the kids with the babysitter," Kauzlarich said. "We use it kind of like a date day."

Nancy Coleman of La Vista said she has attended the expo for about 10 years and enjoys it every year. She said this year's expo was a family trip because her son and daughter-in-law are remodeling their bathroom, kitchen flooring and concrete.

"I always get good ideas and some estimates," Coleman said.

Home and Garden Expo

The Omaha Home and Garden Expo had more than 300 exhibitors at its four-day event. 

The expo was a mixture of traditional, new and reopened businesses. Rich Anderson's business, Niche Old Market, returned to the expo after a four-year break. Anderson said his business was destroyed in the Old Market fire four years ago. Anderson said he wanted to show people his business was now open at 1209 Howard St.

Anderson said he met many of his former customers at the expo.

"It's been a very busy show," Anderson said.

