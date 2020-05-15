We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Mayor Jean Stothert canceled summer camps, rescinded neighborhood grants and reduced nonessential police overtime among other initiatives that will save the city of Omaha $22.7 million, she said in a Friday press conference.

However, other cuts are being considered — including not opening libraries or swimming pools anytime soon, cancelling police and fire recruit classes, and laying off or furloughing 20% of city workers and reducing the Omaha Police and Fire Departments by 10%.

“We’re counting pennies now,” Stothert said about the cost saving measures due to the coronavirus pandemic, which totaled as low as $105,000 to as high as $5 million. She added that she did not want to lay off employees or cancel community service funds but may need to do so if the city does not receive adequate money to help fill the estimated $80 million budget gap.

Stothert outlined 13 different ways officials have already reduced spending. They’ve imposed hiring and spending freezes to cut more than $3 million, furloughed part-time parks employees for $1.5 million and part-time librarians for $1.3 million. Canceling summer camps will save $300,000, but Stothert also said officials decided to cancel those because of safety to children and to prevent the spread of the virus.

She also outlined 11 additional cost saving measures that would save a total of $17.4 million if implemented, which would affect trash services, law enforcement, fire department and other city services.

She proposes a 10% reduction of police and fire staffing and layoffs or furloughs for 20% of workers in other city departments. Half of full-time parks department workers could be laid off.

Fire rigs could be out of service and stations could be closed. Recycling could be canceled for six months. Swimming pools, community centers, libraries, and the ice rink might not open again anytime soon.

Libraries and community centers have been closed since mid-March because of the pandemic. Stothert said she wants to reopen them, but not doing so would be a cost-saving measure.

Other cuts could include $1 million dollars for community groups and a half million dollars for the Summer Jobs program.

