Counselors at Lewis Central High School offered hugs and condolences Saturday to students mourning the deaths of two of their own killed Friday in a car accident.
The Council Bluffs school opened its doors for about four hours as the crisis counselors and staff helped friends and classmates affected by the deaths of senior Floyd Quick, 17, and another teen whom law enforcement officials had yet to identify.
Pottawattamie County officials said that two people, including Quick, were pronounced dead at the scene of a crash that occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. Friday near Pioneer Trail and Humbolt Lane. Upon arrival, deputies found that a 2017 Ford F-350 and a 1998 Honda CR-V were involved in a collision. The Ford F-350 was driven by a 46-year-old Council Bluffs man.
The investigation indicated that speed was a factor and that a third vehicle had been traveling with or near the Honda but failed to stop.
The Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding the third vehicle. Those with information can call the traffic investigation division at 712-890-2288, officials said.
On Saturday, students and families gathered in pockets and huddled over tables in the school library, talking quietly to one another.
Superintendent Eric Knost said school officials wanted to offer a place for people to talk and be consoled. For now, they're letting each day decide their next step in meeting student needs.
"We may not know some of those needs until Monday morning," Knost said.
As they were about to enter their old high school, three college freshmen — Jessalyn Galvin, Damien Johnson and Sierra Haddix — said they had been friends with Quick and the other teen when they all attended Lewis Central last year.
“We sat with (Quick) at lunch,” Galvin said. “He’d always come over and give me a hug. Stuff like that. He was just always there even when you didn't see it.”
The two teens always made people smile, Galvin added.
Johnson said Quick was charismatic, funny and authentic.
Haddix said the two teens killed in the crash had been good friends for a while. She said both enjoyed playing video games and affectionately called them "nerds."
The Iowa Western College students said they went to the counseling services to pay their respects. They also hoped it would help them deal with their emotions.
“I know they're gonna be missed so much,” Galvin said. “They made a huge impact.”
