After months of unusually wet weather, the region has finally gotten dry enough that strong winds on Thursday are prompting an alarm about uncontrolled brush fires.
The National Weather Service has placed most of Nebraska at critical risk of hard-to-control brush fires. Parts of Iowa, Kansas and Colorado also are at risk. While the fire risk is concentrated in Nebraska, strong northwest winds on Thursday generally mean that motorists and others across all of the north-central part of the U.S. will be struggling with the wind. Winds pick up in the morning and are likely to peak in the afternoon.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
For the Omaha metro area, Thursday will be the highest fire risk in probably two years, said Suzanne Fortin, the meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service office in Valley, Nebraska.
Winds are forecast to gust in excess of 40 mph, perhaps reaching 50 mph on Thursday, Fortin said. Humidity is likely to drop below 20%.
Because the region has been so wet for about two years, there is plenty of dead grass and other shrubbery to fuel any fires that occur.
Because of the risk, Doug Reed, Pottawattamie County emergency manager, issued a burning ban starting at 3 p.m. Thursday. Reed called on people to not toss cigarette butts from vehicles and asked that they hold off on burning yard waste.
Fire isn't the only hazard Thursday, Fortin said. The afternoon winds will be strong enough to knock about high-profile vehicles and motorcycles. And fieldwork could kick up enough dust to cause visibility problems for passing motorists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.