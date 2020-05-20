The Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum has reopened to the general public, the museum announced Wednesday.
The museum, which is near Mahoney State Park near Ashland, closed March 16 because of the coronavirus outbreak. It's now open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition, summer camp programming will run as scheduled beginning June 8.
Both guests and staff are required to wear masks at all times while visiting the museum. Signs posted throughout the building remind guests and staff to follow social distancing guidelines.
The museum is extending free admission to all health care workers, active military and veterans as well as first responders this Memorial Day weekend.
Information regarding visitor guidelines and upcoming museum events is available at www.sacmuseum.org.
