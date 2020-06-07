Stothert

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

A Bennington woman says she has accepted an apology from Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert over a social media interaction and is ready to move on.

Stothert last week publicly apologized to Soyeon Sohn for writing on Facebook that Sohn was a “Facebook troll” who was hiding “behind symbols.” Sohn, who uses letters of the Korean alphabet to spell her name on her Facebook page, had commented on one of Stothert’s posts, calling the mayor a coward.

In the comment, Sohn said the mayor was demonstrating cowardice, not leadership, in instituting a curfew related to recent protests in Omaha.

In her apology, Stothert said her comment was insensitive and that she was unfamiliar with the Korean alphabet.

“In no way did I mean to insult her heritage ... or her background ... and so for that, I apologize,” Stothert said in part on Wednesday.

Sohn on Friday met with Stothert and David Kang, president of the Korean Association of Nebraska, to discuss the interaction.

“While it was a very inappropriate response, Mayor Stothert apologized to me about her comment, and it was a genuine lack of knowledge of the Korean alphabet,” Sohn wrote in a statement. “The apology was genuine and sincere. (She) was very open and receptive to the information presented to her about Korea. I have accepted the apology.“

Sohn wrote that both she and the mayor have learned “valuable lessons” about social media. She called for people to stop contacting Stothert about the post, which has since been deleted.

Stothert wrote on Facebook after the meeting: “We have all learned from each other."

reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports

Reece covers Sarpy County for The World-Herald. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL grad who spent time in Oklahoma and Virginia before returning home. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127

