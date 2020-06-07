A Bennington woman says she has accepted an apology from Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert over a social media interaction and is ready to move on.
Stothert last week
publicly apologized to Soyeon Sohn for writing on Facebook that Sohn was a “Facebook troll” who was hiding “behind symbols.” Sohn, who uses letters of the Korean alphabet to spell her name on her Facebook page, had commented on one of Stothert’s posts, calling the mayor a coward.
In the comment, Sohn said the mayor was demonstrating cowardice, not leadership, in instituting a curfew related to recent protests in Omaha.
In her apology, Stothert said her comment was insensitive and that she was unfamiliar with the Korean alphabet.
“In no way did I mean to insult her heritage ... or her background ... and so for that, I apologize,” Stothert said in part on Wednesday.
Sohn on Friday met with Stothert and David Kang, president of the Korean Association of Nebraska, to discuss the interaction.
“While it was a very inappropriate response, Mayor Stothert apologized to me about her comment, and it was a genuine lack of knowledge of the Korean alphabet,” Sohn wrote in a statement. “The apology was genuine and sincere. (She) was very open and receptive to the information presented to her about Korea. I have accepted the apology.“
Sohn wrote that both she and the mayor have learned “valuable lessons” about social media. She called for people to stop contacting Stothert about the post, which has since been deleted.
Stothert wrote on Facebook after the meeting: “We have all learned from each other."
Photos: Rallies and protests in Omaha on Friday
Friday BearHeels
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Kateri Petto speaks to a crowd gathered for a march remembering Zachary Bear Heels march on Friday. Bear Heels died in Omaha police custody three years ago.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
A protestor makes a sign for before Friday’s march. Zachary Bear Heels died in Omaha police custody three years ago.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mural
Deandre Kimsey poses for a portrait after a candlelight vigil for James Scurlock at 24th and Camden Ave on Friday, June 05, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mural
Diamond Davis takes a picture of a mural after a candlelight vigil for James Scurlock at 24th and Camden Ave on Friday, June 05, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mural
People gather near a mural after a candlelight vigil for James Scurlock at 24th and Camden on Friday. Rallies, marches and vigils were held across Omaha on Friday, including one for Zachary BearHeels.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday Rally
Elise Smith speaks Friday during a Black Lives Matter rally at Memorial Park that she organized.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday Rally
A crowd walks from Memorial Park to Elmwood Park on Friday after a Black Lives Matter rally.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Tonya Olsen-Heart, of Omaha, attends a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased a dozen times by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Gregg Grant Sr., of Omaha, welcomes marchers as they remember Zachary Bear Heels and arrive from downtown to 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased a dozen times by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Marisa Miakonda Cummings speaks during a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased a dozen times by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Terry LaMere and Gregg Grant Sr., both of Omaha, perform a song of healing to remember Zachary Bear Heels during a vigil and march ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased a dozen times by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
People hand out cold drinks as hundreds march to remember Zachary Bear Heels from downtown to 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Gregg Grant Sr., of Omaha, welcomes marchers with a traveling song as they remember Zachary Bear Heels and arrive from downtown to 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased a dozen times by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Kateri Hinman Petto leads a march to remember Zachary Bear Heels from downtown to 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Kateri Hinman Petto leads a march to remember Zachary Bear Heels from downtown to 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Gregg Grant Sr., of Omaha, welcomes marchers with a traveling song as they remember Zachary Bear Heels and arrive from downtown to 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased a dozen times by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Kimara Snipe speaks during a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased a dozen times by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday Rally
A crowd walks from Memorial Park to Elmwood Park during a Black Lives Matter rallys on Friday, June 05, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday Rally
Elise Smith speaks Friday during a Black Lives Matter rally at Memorial Park.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday Rally
Nick Harden, James Scurlock’s brother, speaks at a Black Lives Matter rally on Friday at Memorial Park.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday Rally
Dr. Ali Khan speaks at a Black Lives Matter rally on Friday, June 05, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday Rally
Dr. Ali Khan speaks at a Black Lives Matter rally on Friday, June 05, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday Rally
Dr. Ali Khan speaks at a Black Lives Matter rally on Friday, June 05, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday Rally
Friends and family of James Scurlock release balloons during a Black Lives Matter rally on Friday, June 05, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday Rally
A crowd walks from Memorial Park to Elmwood Park during a Black Lives Matter rallys on Friday, June 05, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday Rally
Demonstrators walk from Memorial Park over the Dodge Street Pedestrian Bridge to Elmwood Park during Friday’s rally.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday Rally
People march from a rally in Memorial Park to Elmwood Park on Friday. The Black Lives Matter rally was organized by Westside High junior Elise Smith, 16.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. BearHeels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
So the lady can call STothert a Coward and make an invalid and defaming claim. But--Stothert has to bow down and apologize for what? An Omaha minister can begin a podcast accusing the Governor of "you people" words repeated on his podcast numerous times to the public--but when that is found out to be inaccurate---that minister is not held accountable by the press? What are you journalists really afraid of at this point as you fail to report all sides to a story?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.