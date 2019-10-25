...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 8:30 PM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.9 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN STEADY THROUGH MONDAY.
&&
1 of 2
Travis Grant sorts recyclables at the Firstar Fiber plant at 10330 I St.
Firstar Fiber CEO Dale Gubbels is dwarfed by cardboard bundles waiting to be recycled. China has stopped buying American recyclables in recent months, cutting into the prices that processors like Gubbles can get for the materials. He also wants to invest more than $3 million in upgrades to his sorting plant.
Travis Grant sorts recyclables at the Firstar Fiber plant at 10330 I St.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Firstar Fiber CEO Dale Gubbels is dwarfed by cardboard bundles waiting to be recycled. China has stopped buying American recyclables in recent months, cutting into the prices that processors like Gubbles can get for the materials. He also wants to invest more than $3 million in upgrades to his sorting plant.
Omaha has been bracing to pay more to recycle residents’ plastic, paper and aluminum. This week, city officials got their first look at the new bill: up to $4 million.
Mayor Jean Stothert and the City Council have for months discussed the need to set aside up to $2 million in the 2021 city budget for recycling costs. But when the city unsealed the sole bid to process recycling Wednesday, officials learned that the estimated cost could double.
Stothert told The World-Herald that the bid from current processor Firstar Fiber is “so unacceptable” that she’s considering all options, including rebidding the contract with a different approach.
“I am stunned with the ($4 million) bid received from Firstar Fiber, which would put unneeded stress on the already tight city budget,” she said.
If the bid is accepted for 2021 through 2026, the city would go in one decade from profiting from recycling to paying $4 million a year.
City officials have said a $2 million cost could be managed without a tax increase. It’s unclear what might happen if the recycling contract costs $4 million.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Firstar Fiber CEO Dale Gubbels said the company needs the new contract so his company can invest more than $3 million in upgrades to its sorting plant near 108th and I Streets. Those improvements would help Firstar more quickly and efficiently separate recycling from garbage, Gubbels said.
Omaha only recently started paying to recycle. The city pays Firstar $25.92 per ton to process Omaha’s recycling, the same rate the city pays the landfill to accept a ton of garbage.
Under the new bid, Omaha would pay up to $200 a ton for recycling. That’s near the high end of the recycling market nationally and above the $110 a ton Firstar is charging many of its commercial customers.
But the city expects to pay Firstar less than $200 per ton. The Public Works Department estimates that it will pay about $150 a ton, based on the current prices for recycled materials and the volume expected.
The reason for the difference: The city gets to reduce what it pays per ton to its recycling processor based on the selling price of recyclables. The city is able to deduct 60% of the revenue from the cardboard, newspaper and aluminum that Firstar sells.
Omaha would pay the full $4 million only if the market for recycled goods gets worse, said Jim Theiler, assistant director of Public Works. The city could also pay less than $150 a ton if the market for recyclables improves, or perhaps even make money.
In June, Firstar threatened to stop accepting the city’s recycling if the city didn’t renegotiate its deal that runs through the end of 2020. That’s when the city negotiated the $25.92-a-ton payment. Before that, the city broke even.
Firstar, with 120 employees, was the only company to bid on processing Omaha’s recycling for the next five years. The two other companies that submitted bids this week, FCC Environmental and Waste Management, submitted bids only to haul recycling to Firstar from local drop-off sites, not to process it.
Now the clock is ticking: Omaha recently approved a 10-year, $24.2 million-a-year trash contract that includes covered 96-gallon recycling carts for residents. That contract is set to begin in 2021.
In many cities that have switched from trash cans to the larger carts, including Bellevue, people have recycled twice as much.
Public Works estimates that Omahans will recycle about 20,000 tons of waste in the first year of the new contract, which is how officials came up with the $4 million-a-year estimate. Public Works is formally reviewing Firstar Fiber’s bid, a process that could take a month or more.
Council member Pete Festersen, who represents north-central Omaha, said the city must make recycling a priority. He said he doesn’t object to the city seeking another round of bids. But, he said, the city should work to strengthen recycling service and keep it from being interrupted.
“There’s no question the city needs to continue to support an effective recycling program,” Festersen said.
Several council members, including west Omaha’s Brinker Harding and Aimee Melton, have pressed the city to budget for recycling costs.
“It will be a challenge to the administration and the City Council to make sure it’s properly budgeted and paid for,” Harding said.
Harding and Melton, in separate interviews Thursday, said they want to make sure the bid is reasonable and that the materials that Omahans separate actually get recycled. Other cities have seen recycling contractors send items to the landfill that were supposed to be recycled. Omaha’s bid contains penalties for doing that.
If the bid falls short on either count, they said, they want Stothert and Public Works to take another look at it.
“I’m not going to rubber stamp $4 million,” Melton said.
Disruption in the recycling market is one reason the city pursued a five-year contract, instead of matching the new 10-year trash contract, officials said.
China has stopped buying American recyclable materials in recent months, forcing recycling processors to find other markets and cutting into prices.
A pair of sandhill cranes pass in front of the moon shortly after sunrise at the Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary near Gibbon, Nebraska, on March 13, 2012. Sandhill cranes, which mate for life, can live between 20 and 40 years.
Two riders help round up part of the 750 head of cattle branded at the Lute Family Ranch, located south of Hyannis, Nebraska, on May 12, 2005. Mick Knott, who runs the ranch, owns about half the cattle, and the Lute Foundation owns the rest. The work started about dawn and finished about noon.
Ralph Kohler, 94, keeps his eyes to the sky for ducks and geese as the sun rises over his hunting pond east of Tekamah, Nebraska, on Nov. 30, 2011. Kohler has been a professional guide for most of his life, and he is preparing for the spring season.
Cranes walk through the shallow water of the Platte River shortly before sunset near The Crane Trust, which is close to Wood River, Nebraska, on March 13, 2012. The river provides cranes with a safe place from predators for rest at night.
Members of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association hold their hats as 2013 Miss Burwell Rodeo Olivia Hunsperger passes by during the opening ceremonies on July 27, 2013, in Burwell, Nebraska. "This may be a small town, but it's got a big rodeo, and it's got a really big heart," Hunsperger said.
Check out some of the most beautiful images of Nebraska.
1 of 90
Rain clouds and a bit of a rainbow roll over the Millard, Nebraska, sky on Aug. 16, 2016.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun sets behind a center pivot located north of Red Cloud, Nebraska, on Thursday, July 27, 2006.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Storm clouds hide the sun as it sets over Nebraska's Sand Hills on July 7, 2009, near Thedord, Nebraska.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A summer storm passes north of Rose, Nebraska, on Sunday, June 10, 2007.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
A rainbow forms over U.S. Highway 12, just east of Valentine, Nebraska, as storms roll over the area on July 25, 2017.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun sets behind an approaching storm as a car heads west on U.S. Highway 34 near Union, Nebraska, on April 24, 2016.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Icicles form on vines in downtown Omaha on Feb. 24, 2017.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Railroad tracks are illuminated by the setting sun on May 3, 2017, east of Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun sets behind Chimney Rock on May 3, 2017.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of the Boats, Bikes, Boots & Brews group head to shore as the sun sets after an evening out on Lake Zorinsky on April 22, 2015.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Icicles hang from the horse carriage parking sign in the Old Market on Jan. 15, 2017.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wheat, ready for the combine, is silhouetted by the setting sun as the wheat harvest on the Lagler farm near Grant, Nebraska, was in full swing on July 7, 2005.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
A layer of fog covers the Missouri River near the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge on Feb. 5, 2015.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A setting sun creates a pink haze on a windmill and the Sand Hills southwest of Rushville, Nebraska, on Sept. 22, 2007.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pigeons scatter at sunset as the St. John's steeple is silhouetted against the Woodmen tower in downtown Omaha on Oct. 3, 2014.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun bursts behind the clouds over the North Platte River east of Bridgeport, Nebraska, on July 26, 2006.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Steve Jobman, a farmer south of Minatare, Nebraska, cuts alfalfa after sunset on June 2, 2004.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wheat waves in the wind in a field west of Dalton, Nebraska, on July 18, 2001.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The moon rises over the northern cross of the St. Cecilia Cathedral in Omaha on Feb. 10, 2017. On this night, there was a full moon, a lunar eclipse and comet 45P passed by the earth.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
As the wind speed picks up, a woman holds onto her hood while crossing 16th Street along Dodge Street in Omaha on Feb. 24, 2017.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Melody Borcherding, Kseniya Burgoon and Michael Beltz scoop out a vehicle on Jan. 23, 2018, in Norfolk.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jeff Bachman harvests soybeans and prepares to transfer them as the sun sets on a field near Ayr, Nebraska, on Oct. 19, 2008.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
As the sun sets, sandhill cranes arrive to roost in the Platte River at the Rowe Sanctuary & Iain Nicholson Audubon Center south of Gibbon, Nebraska, on March 12, 2008.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A pair of sandhill cranes pass in front of the moon shortly after sunrise at the Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary near Gibbon, Nebraska, on March 13, 2012. Sandhill cranes, which mate for life, can live between 20 and 40 years.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
A windmill is dwarfed by storm clouds near Crawford, Nebraska, on May 3, 2017.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
An early November storm system rolls through the Great Plains, but Omaha only receives rain, which collected on freshly-fallen leaves on Nov. 11, 2015.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cattle head up to a well to get a drink at the end of the day near Sparks, Nebraska, on Aug. 21, 2015. Smoke from the wildfires in the western states created a haze.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
The moon rises above the corn as farmers harvest the last of their fields in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa on Nov. 5, 2014.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Two riders help round up part of the 750 head of cattle branded at the Lute Family Ranch, located south of Hyannis, Nebraska, on May 12, 2005. Mick Knott, who runs the ranch, owns about half the cattle, and the Lute Foundation owns the rest. The work started about dawn and finished about noon.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
The rising sun illuminates a tree and a windmill in a snow-covered field located on U.S. Highway 20 between Rushville and Chadron, Nebraska, on March 1, 2017.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The College Home Run Derby was held at TD Ameritrade Park and was highlighted by The World-Herald's annual Independence Day fireworks display on July 2, 2015.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fog rises from the Missouri River and covers the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge on Jan. 5, 2010.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD HERALD
The weekend's perfect weather colored the clouds at sunset south of Wymore, Nebraska, on Oct. 23, 2004.
CRAIG CHANDLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Deer chill out at Chalco Hills Recreation Area on Feb. 22, 2018.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A leaf is covered in a dusting of snow near 138th and Hickory Streets on Dec. 18, 2014, in Millard.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A runner emerges from the edge of the rising sun on Sept. 11, 2015, at Zorinsky Lake Park and Recreation Area in Omaha.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nearly 45 minutes after sunset, an orange and blue glow is seen setting behind the Omaha skyline flanked between trees in Council Bluffs on Jan. 11, 2018.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rain drops collect on a flower following early showers on May 10, 2017, in Millard.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The promise of rain is fleeting for the seven windmills on the Watson Ranch north of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, on U.S. 71 on May 16, 2004.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A crescent moon sets behind the UNO bell tower on Nov. 6, 2013.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ralph Remmert is depicted in the mural "Fertile Ground" near 13th and Mike Fahey Streets in north downtown Omaha on June 19, 2017.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ralph Kohler, 94, keeps his eyes to the sky for ducks and geese as the sun rises over his hunting pond east of Tekamah, Nebraska, on Nov. 30, 2011. Kohler has been a professional guide for most of his life, and he is preparing for the spring season.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun rises over St. Paul Lutheran Church, located three miles north of Republican City, Nebraska, in March of 2004.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Geese are silhouetted in the color and clouds as the sun sets at Zorinsky Lake on Feb. 21, 2016.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun rises on Chimney Rock on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2014, near McGrew, Nebraska.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cranes walk through the shallow water of the Platte River shortly before sunset near The Crane Trust, which is close to Wood River, Nebraska, on March 13, 2012. The river provides cranes with a safe place from predators for rest at night.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
A bespangled vest awaits a rider during Nebraska's Big Rodeo on July 25, 2013, in Burwell, Nebraska.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Horses stand in the snow on Feb. 22, 2018.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Residents of the Nebraska Panhandle enjoyed unseasonably mild temperatures and cloud cover on Aug. 12, 2004.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association hold their hats as 2013 Miss Burwell Rodeo Olivia Hunsperger passes by during the opening ceremonies on July 27, 2013, in Burwell, Nebraska. "This may be a small town, but it's got a big rodeo, and it's got a really big heart," Hunsperger said.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
A break in the clouds highlights downtown Omaha as seen from Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs, as severe storms passed through the Omaha Metro area on June 5, 2014.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
John Wanief waits for the bus in a shelter at 120th Street and West Center Road as cold rain pours down in Millard on Nov. 11, 2015.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Flocks of waterfowl fill the sky as the sun rises over Ponca, Nebraska, on March 3, 2018.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
A red tail hawk perches on a light stanchion backed by the moon and overlooking the property near the Indian Creek development in Omaha on Feb. 27, 2018.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
A woman walks with two dogs in Memorial Park near Dodge Street as many sledders go down the hill in Omaha, Nebraska, on Feb. 2, 2016. MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
MATT MILLER
The sun sets over Sidney, Nebraska, on June 2, 2015.
SARAH HOFFMAN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
The rising sun shines on a snow-covered hill located north of Chadron, Nebraska, on March 1, 2017.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Storm clouds are illuminated by the setting sun as people exit a football camp in Lincoln on Friday, June 16, 2017.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sharon Vencil walks her dogs, Blackie and Whitie, along the Field Club Trail on March 6, 2018, in Omaha.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The morning sun burns off a layer of fog just north of the Chimney Rock.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun rises behind one of seven wind generators as a windmill pumps water for cattle just northwest of Kimball, Nebraska, on Sept. 17, 2002.
BILL BATSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
A slightly less than full moon known as a waning gibbous is seen near the colorful Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge on June 22, 2016.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A combine fills a truck with corn during harvest near Wahoo, Nebraska, on Oct. 22, 2015.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Birds take flight at Ponca State Park on March 3, 2018.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Michael Martin of Chadron, Nebraska, fishes for pike at the Chadron Reservoir on May 2, 2017.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The headlights and taillights on vehicles pass by water droplets on a windshield of a car as high winds, hail and rain hit Omaha on March 23, 2016.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun silhouettes Cecilia Cathedral as it shines through the rain clouds hanging around Omaha on Aug. 12, 2016.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A bird takes flight in the early morning fog at Zorinsky Lake on Feb. 6, 2017, in Omaha.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Three horses graze at sunset in a pasture east of Valentine, Nebraska, along U.S. Highway 12 on July 8, 2014.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
As the sun sets, cattails and trees are highlighted at Island Lake, a popular hunting area at the Crescent Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Garden County, Nebraska, on Nov. 17, 2013.