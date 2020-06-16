Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert says she tested negative for COVID-19 after protesters spat on her outside City Hall this month.

When asked if the spitting was intentional, Stothert said, “I believe so.”

During a press conference Monday, the mayor said she got spit on her while talking to protesters. She was tested on June 8.

Thousands took to Omaha’s streets in late May and early June to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man killed at the hands of police in Minneapolis, and the death of Omaha man James Scurlock, 22, who was fatally shot by a downtown bar owner.

Stothert imposed a temporary curfew after peaceful protests turned to some acts of vandalism and violence on the evenings of May 29 and 30. The curfew was in place for May 31, June 1, June 2 and June 5.

Stothert said her goal when the spitting incident occurred was “to go out and talk to (protesters).”

“I didn’t say a word about (the spit) to tell you the truth,” Stothert said. “Because my intention was going out there to listen and to answer questions. And the last thing I wanted to do was to leave as they became angrier and angrier.”

Stothert said the meeting was productive and positive, but, “I will say, you know, hateful speech does not welcome a listening ear. And it’s very, very hard to try to listen to people when there’s a lot of vulgarity and hateful language.”

Protest of George Floyd's killing draws thousands in Omaha

Reece covers Sarpy County for The World-Herald.

