Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert says she tested negative for COVID-19 after protesters spat on her outside City Hall this month.
When asked if the spitting was intentional, Stothert said, “I believe so.”
During a press conference Monday, the mayor said she got spit on her while talking to protesters. She was tested on June 8.
Thousands took to Omaha’s streets in late May and early June to protest the death of
George Floyd, a black man killed at the hands of police in Minneapolis, and the death of Omaha man James Scurlock, 22, who was fatally shot by a downtown bar owner.
Stothert imposed a temporary curfew after peaceful protests turned to some acts of vandalism and violence on the evenings of May 29 and 30. The curfew was in place for May 31, June 1, June 2 and June 5.
Stothert said her goal when the spitting incident occurred was “to go out and talk to (protesters).”
“I didn’t say a word about (the spit) to tell you the truth,” Stothert said. “Because my intention was going out there to listen and to answer questions. And the last thing I wanted to do was to leave as they became angrier and angrier.”
Stothert said the meeting was productive and positive, but, “I will say, you know, hateful speech does not welcome a listening ear. And it’s very, very hard to try to listen to people when there’s a lot of vulgarity and hateful language.”
World-Herald staff writer Reece Ristau contributed to this report. Protest of George Floyd’s killing draws thousands in Omaha
Protest moves downtown
Protests Saturday night moved from 72nd and Dodge Streets to downtown Omaha, near 14th and Harney Streets.
JESSICA WADE/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Workers clean graffiti that says "hear our voices" left by protesters the night before on the north west corner of 72nd and Dodge Streets.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Some windows are boarded up at the Target located at the Crossroads Mall on Saturday. They were broken the night before during a protest about the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Workers clean graffiti left by protesters the night before on the north west corner of 72nd and Dodge Streets.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Some windows are boarded up at the Best Buy located at 115 N. 76th St. on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Omaha police fire tear gas as they approach protesters sit in the eastbound lane of Dodge Street just west of 72nd Street on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
A woman hides behind her sign as Omaha police fire tear gas as they approach protesters sit in the eastbound lane of Dodge Street just west of 72nd Street on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash in Omaha as tear gas is deployed during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands of protesters rally in Omaha in response to the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
A man raises his arms as the police helicopter flies by while standing on his car on Dodge Street just west of 72nd Street on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Bystanders check on a woman after teargas and pepper balls were deployed during a protest on Dodge Street on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
An Omaha police officer holds his gas mask on Dodge Street just west of 72nd Street on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash in Omaha during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands of protesters rally in Omaha in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Omaha police fire tear pepper balls as they approach protesters in the eastbound lane of Dodge Street just west of 72nd Street on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Omaha police officers are silhouetted in tear gas as they approach protesters at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Omaha police are reflected in the heart-shaped sunglasses of a woman who was arrested after sitting the eastbound lane of Dodge Street just west of 72nd Street on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
An Omaha police officer uses his baton to knock down Elizabeth Bowman, with blue hair, after they fired tear gas at protesters sitting in the eastbound lane of Dodge Street just west of 72nd Street on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Law enforcement clear the street of a protest at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Omaha police push a woman out of the street as she was protesting at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Danielle Sweet, of Omaha, and thousands of other protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Protesters walk through a barricade to rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd by a police officer.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd by a police officer.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Flowers are left on the middle of the street as thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
A woman sits in the road as she and thousands of other protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Hailey Stessman, of Papillion, and thousands of other protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
People hug after tear gas is fired during a protest at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
A tear gas container thrown by police rolls towards protesters at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Kyra Parker flashes the peace sign while walking backwards in a cloud of tear gas during a protest at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Protesters gather at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
A stun grenade explodes during a protest at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
William Mills, of Omaha, and thousands of other protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
A police officer walks away after getting tear gassed as thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police hold a man on the ground as thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Carly Bell, of Omaha, protests with thousands of others in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
A man is checked out after getting hit with rubber bullets as police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police hold a man on the ground as tear gas is deployed and thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police hold a man on the ground as tear gas is deployed and thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands protest the slaying of George Floyd near 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands protest the slaying of George Floyd near 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands protest the slaying of George Floyd near 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands protest the slaying of George Floyd near 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands protest the slaying of George Floyd near 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands protest the slaying of George Floyd near 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Brittany Pancheco of Omaha protests the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands protest the slaying of George Floyd near 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Parker Borchers, 15, of Omaha protests the killing of George Floyd on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
An Omaha police raises his baton as they approach protesters nears 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
A protester holds what appears to be a tear gas container fired by Omaha police at protesters at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Carly Bell of Omaha protests the killing of George Floyd on Friday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands protest the slaying of George Floyd near 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Ray Haley of Omaha protests the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Terrell McKinney of Omaha protests the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
From left, Hera Davis, Rachel Senter, Paras Davis and Blake Opperman protest the killing of George Floyd near 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands protest the slaying of George Floyd near 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Elijah Mitchell of Omaha protests the killing of George Floyd on Friday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
A woman holds a protest sign in the face of an Omaha police officer wearing a gas mask during a protest at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
A man yells at Omaha police during a protest at 72nd and Dodge Streets on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Milk is left in the road as police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Milk is spilled on the road as police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
A woman picks up trash as police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Clouds of tear gas are deployed as police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
A woman has water poured over her eyes after being hit with tear gas as police and protesters clash during a rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Rally
Thousands of protesters rally in response to the killing of George Floyd.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The creep needs to be arrested and charged with assault.
Why do I very much doubt this story by Jean S?
We'll just wait right here for you to answer your rhetorical question. No rush.
