20200323_new_pour_zl6

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, left, and Douglas County Health Department Director Adi Pour at a press conference on March 22.

 Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD

Tough restrictions to fight coronavirus will take a big bite out of the city budget next year, but they’re worth it because they’re working to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said Friday.

“We would do this again in a New York minute, with the shutdown of the things that we shut down to protect our citizens,” she said. “We have to deal with what we are left with. ... The COVID will pass. It’s going to be a real challenge for all of us to work together to make sure that we have the funding available to keep our city up and running.”

Stothert and Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour praised Omahans and Nebraskans for generally complying with social gathering restrictions. They said that has led to fewer coronavirus cases than they feared that Omaha would have by now.

Discussions have begun about how to safely reopen the county, Pour said. But she urged people to keep following social distancing guidelines — the pandemic is still here, it’s still killing Nebraskans, and its peak likely remains about two weeks away.

Stothert said city sales and occupation tax revenues, which pay for about half of the city’s $420 million general fund budget, will take a hit from the pandemic. City officials don’t know how big that hit will be, but if it were only 10% of general fund revenue, that would leave a $40 million hole.

Stothert said Omaha will be most affected by the loss of revenue from canceled events, like the opening games of March Madness, the College World Series and the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials.

About three-fourths of the city’s general fund goes to the Police and Fire Departments and waste management services, she said.

“That big hunk out of the general fund will make a difference and affect every single city department,” Stothert said. “You can see how it really takes a hard hit out of the budget.”

She said the last step she wants to take to cut costs is to lay off city employees but mentioned that other cities have had to furlough or fire employees.

One idea she offered would be to delay a new police recruit class and allow for natural attrition — like retirements or job changes — to reduce policing staff, and then see if the city can fill the positions.

“We want to keep our city employees," she said. "They’re trained, they’re good at what they do.”

Stothert said the federal CARES Act provides money for coronavirus-related expenses but applies only to communities larger than 500,000 and does not apply to lost revenue. Omaha clocks in at just under a half-million, but adding in other Douglas County residents, the threshold is met, so the county will get some federal money.

County Board member Clare Duda said the county is estimated to receive about $80 million for the first half of its cut. He promised to spend the money wisely and spread it out as needed.

“This is much money,” Duda said. “And with much money, comes much responsibility.”

Additional guidelines on spending the money are expected to come out next week, officials said.

The State of Nebraska will also receive $1.25 billion, but Stothert said Gov. Pete Ricketts has told her that money will not go to Omaha.

April photos: Nebraska faces coronavirus

1 of 35

chris.burbach@owh.com, 402-444-1057,

twitter.com/CHRISBURBACH

Tags

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliaconleyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1068.

Chris Burbach covers the Douglas County Board, Planning Board and other local government bodies, as well as local neighborhood issues. Follow him on Twitter @chrisburbach. Phone: 402-444-1057.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email