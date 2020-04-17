20200323_new_pour_zl6

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, left, and Douglas County Health Department Director Adi Pour at a press conference on March 22.

 Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert cautioned Friday that city finances will take a hit because of the pandemic.

She said city officials don't know how big a hit it will be, but if it were only 10% of general fund revenue, that would leave a $40 million hole.

Stothert said Omaha will be most impacted by the loss of revenue due from canceled events, like the opening games of the March Madness tournament, College World Series and U.S. Olympic Swim Trials.

The general fund, half of which is funded by sales and occupation taxes and provides money to all city departments, is budgeted this year for $420 million. About three-fourths of that money goes to the Omaha Police and Fire Departments and waste management services, she said. 

"That big hunk out of general fund will make a difference and affect every single city department," she said. "You can see how it really takes a hard hit out of the budget."

She said the last step she wants to take to cut costs would be to lay off city employees, but mentioned that other cities nationwide have had to furlough or fire employees.

One example she offered would be to delay a new police recruit class and allow for natural attrition — like retirements or job changes — to reduce policing staff, and then see if the city can fill the positions. 

"We want to keep our city employees. They’re trained, they’re good at what they do."

Stothert said the federal CARES Act provides money for coronavirus-related expenses but it only applies to communities larger than 500,000. Omaha clocks in at just under half-million, but adding in Douglas County residents, the threshold is met, so Douglas County will get some federal money. 

Board member Clare Dude said the county is estimated to receive about $80 million for the first half of its cut. He promised to spend the money wisely and spread it out as needed.

"This is much money," Duda said. "And with much money, comes much responsibility."

Additional guidelines on spending the money are expected to come out next week, officials said. 

The State of Nebraska will also receive $1.25 billion, but Stothert said Gov. Pete Ricketts has told her that money will not go to Omaha.

