Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer speaks during a press conference Sunday with Mayor Jean Stothert. Stothert said Wednesday that she is lifting the citywide curfew that has been in effect since Sunday.
The nightly curfew in Omaha has been lifted, but Mayor Jean Stothert has the ability to issue a new one at any time over the next six days.
Stothert on Wednesday rescinded the emergency order she issued last weekend that put the city under curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
"Based on what has occurred over the past 24 hours, I have decided that it is not necessary at this time," Stothert wrote in a letter to City Council members and other city officials.
That emergency order, which created the curfew and a 25-person limit on crowds, was issued under a state of emergency proclamation also issued Sunday.
That proclamation is still in effect because the City Council on Tuesday voted 5-1 to extend it by a week. Under that proclamation, Stothert through next Tuesday could reinstate a curfew or a limit on crowds, among other powers.
"I will continue to evaluate whether circumstances require me to consider a new emergency order while we are in this period of a state of emergency," Stothert said.
Hundreds of people have been arrested since protesting in Omaha began last Friday, many of them on suspicion of violating the curfew.
Ralston city officials announced Wednesday that Ralston's curfew, which was declared Monday, also was ending.
Peaceful protests mark an emotional night in Omaha
1 of 11
Benjamin Henry a concealed handgun permit holder, prays for James Scurlock's brother along with a group on Tuesday in downtown Omaha. Henry was legally carrying concealable handguns while attending demonstrations.
Henry prays with a group Tuesday on Harney Street in downtown Omaha. Henry was legally carrying firearms while attending demonstrations.
Photos: Peaceful protests mark an emotional night in Omaha
1 of 11
Benjamin Henry a concealed handgun permit holder, prays for James Scurlock's brother along with a group on Tuesday in downtown Omaha. Henry was legally carrying concealable handguns while attending demonstrations.
Henry prays with a group Tuesday on Harney Street in downtown Omaha. Henry was legally carrying firearms while attending demonstrations.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A group responds to a speech on Tuesday at City Hall in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A group gathered to listen to speeches on Tuesday at City Hall in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A group chants for James Scurlock during a demonstration on Tuesday at City Hall in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Flowers rest on a traffic barrel blocking off 14th Street on Tuesday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Benjamin Henry a concealed handgun permit holder, talks with Omaha Police Officers on Tuesday in downtown Omaha. Henry was legally carrying concealable handguns while attending demonstrations.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Iggy holds a sign on Tuesday in downtown Omaha with the final words of several black men and women who were killed by police.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Iggy holds a sign on Tuesday in downtown Omaha with the final words of several black men and women who were killed by police.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A group listens to a speech on Tuesday at City Hall in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A woman shares a story with a group gathered in front of City Hall on Tuesday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Benjamin Henry a concealed handgun permit holder, talks with Omaha Police Officers on Tuesday in downtown Omaha. Henry was legally carrying concealable handguns while attending demonstrations.
Reece covers Sarpy County for The World-Herald. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL grad who spent time in Oklahoma and Virginia before returning home. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.