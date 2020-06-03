20200601_new_presser_protests_ar01 (copy)

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer speaks during a press conference Sunday with Mayor Jean Stothert. Stothert said Wednesday that she is lifting the citywide curfew that has been in effect since Sunday.

 ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD

The nightly curfew in Omaha has been lifted, but Mayor Jean Stothert has the ability to issue a new one at any time over the next six days.

​Stothert on Wednesday rescinded the emergency order she issued last weekend that put the city under curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

"Based on what has occurred over the past 24 hours, I have decided that it is not necessary at this time," Stothert wrote in a letter to City Council members and other city officials.

That emergency order, which created the curfew and a 25-person limit on crowds, was issued under a state of emergency proclamation also issued Sunday.

That proclamation is still in effect because the City Council on Tuesday voted 5-1 to extend it by a week. Under that proclamation, Stothert through next Tuesday could reinstate a curfew or a limit on crowds, among other powers.

"I will continue to evaluate whether circumstances require me to consider a new emergency order while we are in this period of a state of emergency," Stothert said.

Hundreds of people have been arrested since protesting in Omaha began last Friday, many of them on suspicion of violating the curfew.

Ralston city officials announced Wednesday that Ralston's curfew, which was declared Monday, also was ending. 

 

