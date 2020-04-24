20200425_new_parks1

A woman walks a dog as the sun sets on Elmwood Park in Omaha. City parks will reopen on Saturday after being closed because of coronavirus. 

 ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha parks will reopen Saturday, nearly a week earlier than planned, but the opening of city pools has been put on hold. 

Mayor Jean Stothert said city parks will be open citywide with restricted hours, from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. with park users asked to follow social distancing guidelines.

Earlier this month, Stothert had announced the closure of all city parks through April 30 because too many people failed to follow regulations designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The city's dog parks also are being reopened, but city playgrounds will remain closed. Stothert urged parents to keep children off the playgrounds because the city can't keep the equipment disinfected.

The future remains up in the air for the city's 15 pools.

Stothert said the pools and splashgrounds can't open June 1 because of 10-person limits on public gatherings.

She said it's possible that city pools could open later in the summer, and possibly stay open later than normal, into August or September.

Stay with Omaha.com for more on this developing story.

reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports

