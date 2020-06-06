Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert has rescinded the emergency order that imposed an overnight curfew Friday and Saturday nights, the Mayor's Office said Saturday.
"There will not be a curfew in Omaha on Saturday June 6," according to a press release from the office.
"Last night we saw a peaceful and orderly city which allows for the curfew to be lifted a day early," Stothert said in the statement. "I thank and appreciate the citizens of Omaha for your actions that allow this decision to be made today. Your safety is our first priority, please remain careful."
Friday's protest-related events included an afternoon Black Lives Matter rally in Memorial Park that drew about 200 people. The group then marched into Elmwood Park.
A prayer vigil for James Scurlock was held in the early evening at 24th Street and Camden Avenue in North Omaha. Attendees called for peace and stood during a moment of silence in front of a mural of the slain 22-year-old, who was shot the night of May 30 in the Old Market.
Scurlock was killed in a scuffle with bar owner Jake Gardner near 12th and Harney Streets during protests that night.
In addition to the gatherings at Memorial Park and 24th and Camden, a smaller band of protesters returned to 72nd and Dodge Streets, the site of other large-scale demonstrations over the last week that ended in tear gas and arrests.
The group kept to the sidewalks on the corners in front of the Petco and Target stores, earning praise from several police officers watching from across the street. The night stayed calm.
Omaha police reported no arrests at any of the events.
Stothert notified the Omaha City Council of the decision to rescind the emergency order that allowed the curfew. The press release noted that Police Chief Todd Schmaderer supported the decision.
The state of emergency proclamation, issued May 31 and extended by the City Council, remains in effect until Tuesday. The proclamation allows Stothert to take other emergency actions if necessary.
