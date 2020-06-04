During a press conference Wednesday, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert apologized, saying her comment was inappropriate. She said she was unfamiliar with the letters that Soveon Sohn had used on her profile page.
Mayor Jean Stothert, who frequently uses her Facebook page to respond directly to Omahans, apologized Wednesday after writing a Facebook comment earlier in the week in which she called a Korean woman a “Facebook troll” who “hides behind symbols.”
The symbols to which Stothert was referring were letters of the Korean alphabet that spelled the name of Soyeon Sohn on her Facebook page. Sohn had commented on one of Stothert’s posts about the curfew the mayor ordered this week in the wake of protests over the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and James Scurlock in Omaha.
In the comment, Sohn said the mayor was demonstrating cowardice, not leadership. Stothert responded with the following: “a Facebook troll who hides behind symbols and doesn’t list their name, is a coward,” screenshots on social media show.
During a press conference Wednesday, Stothert apologized, saying her comment was inappropriate. She said she was unfamiliar with the letters that Sohn had used on her profile page.
“Basically, she called me a coward and a poor leader, and I fired back like a third grader and called her a coward. I shouldn’t have done that,” Stothert said.
“In no way did I mean to insult her heritage ... or her background ... and so for that, I apologize,” Stothert said.
Sohn on Wednesday declined to comment until after a planned meeting with Stothert on Friday.
The entire post has since been deleted. Stothert said that decision was made because the post had devolved into hundreds of comments that included some “pretty disturbing stuff.”
David Kang, president of the Korean Association of Nebraska, said late Wednesday that he, Sohn and Stothert plan to meet Friday to discuss the matter. Stothert issued an apology letter Wednesday, and that apology was accepted by the board of the association, Kang said.
Kang said any statements from Sohn do not reflect the views of the association. He said he does not think Stothert is a racist.
Stothert said two people have access to her Facebook page: herself and Carrie Murphy, her spokeswoman. Stothert herself writes any comments that appear on the page, she said.
Kang said people need to take time to think before they use their keyboards to fire off their thoughts.
Stothert said something similar: “I think we all need to take a lesson that we need to be more respectful on Facebook, and that has to start with me.”
Why is the Mayor using her personal FB page for offical type comments? We need a City-Wide official way to receive information and comments from the Mayor's office, not personal pages.
Is the Korean Association of Nebraska (I have never heard of this group) entitled to make any statement that the Mayor is not racist? Was that PR? Especially after two very public incidents in one week. And let's stop separating our deeds from our actions from our hearts. In this case of at best pure ignorance given the breadth of education, financial means , associations (has she NEVER had Kimchi? Never heard of BTS? Never watched LOST? ) and exposure of our Mayor seems beyond the pale. I'm the same age as the Mayor. I'm was also born in Korea. I was adopted too. I was raised as an American to see the difference between right and wrong. Take a knee Mayor and pray for your citizens, instead of throwing stones. Or as we say in America, get off the pot. Omaha/CB is one the largest populations of Koreans adopted into the US. Many with special needs which I think is very close to your heart and profession. There is even a Heritage camp each summer for adoptees in the area. Maybe, get to know who we are. We're Omaha.
