Stothert (copy)

During a press conference Wednesday, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert apologized, saying her comment was inappropriate. She said she was unfamiliar with the letters that Soveon Sohn had used on her profile page.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Mayor Jean Stothert, who frequently uses her Facebook page to respond directly to Omahans, apologized Wednesday after writing a Facebook comment earlier in the week in which she called a Korean woman a “Facebook troll” who “hides behind symbols.”

The symbols to which Stothert was referring were letters of the Korean alphabet that spelled the name of Soyeon Sohn on her Facebook page. Sohn had commented on one of Stothert’s posts about the curfew the mayor ordered this week in the wake of protests over the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and James Scurlock in Omaha.

In the comment, Sohn said the mayor was demonstrating cowardice, not leadership. Stothert responded with the following: “a Facebook troll who hides behind symbols and doesn’t list their name, is a coward,” screenshots on social media show.

During a press conference Wednesday, Stothert apologized, saying her comment was inappropriate. She said she was unfamiliar with the letters that Sohn had used on her profile page.

“Basically, she called me a coward and a poor leader, and I fired back like a third grader and called her a coward. I shouldn’t have done that,” Stothert said.

“In no way did I mean to insult her heritage ... or her background ... and so for that, I apologize,” Stothert said.

Sohn on Wednesday declined to comment until after a planned meeting with Stothert on Friday.

The entire post has since been deleted. Stothert said that decision was made because the post had devolved into hundreds of comments that included some “pretty disturbing stuff.”

David Kang, president of the Korean Association of Nebraska, said late Wednesday that he, Sohn and Stothert plan to meet Friday to discuss the matter. Stothert issued an apology letter Wednesday, and that apology was accepted by the board of the association, Kang said.

Kang said any statements from Sohn do not reflect the views of the association. He said he does not think Stothert is a racist.

Stothert said two people have access to her Facebook page: herself and Carrie Murphy, her spokeswoman. Stothert herself writes any comments that appear on the page, she said.

Kang said people need to take time to think before they use their keyboards to fire off their thoughts.

Stothert said something similar: “I think we all need to take a lesson that we need to be more respectful on Facebook, and that has to start with me.”

Photos: Peaceful protests mark an emotional night in Omaha

1 of 11

reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports

Reece covers Sarpy County for The World-Herald. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL grad who spent time in Oklahoma and Virginia before returning home. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email