Omaha will get its first protected bike lanes on Burt Street and Harney Street as the city takes its next steps in alternative transportation.
In her State of the City speech Friday, Mayor Jean Stothert endorsed a pilot project to test a pair of “bikeways” on streets with high bike ridership.
After the speech, the city-led, privately supported Metro Smart Cities partnership told The World-Herald that the bike lanes would be the Bluejay Bikeway on Burt Street from 16th to 24th Streets and the Market to Midtown Bikeway on Harney Street from 10th Street to Turner Boulevard.
Preparations are still ongoing for the temporary lanes. But Keegan Korf, coordinator of Metro Smart Cities, said the projects could break ground in April and launch in early summer; the pilot would run for up to 18 months.
“We just need to make sure we’re going to do it right,” she said.
Bicyclists have been waiting for Omaha to move forward on a protected bikeway. Under Mayor Jim Suttle, the city installed on-street bike lanes, but they were separated from automobile traffic only by lane stripes.
Since then, other major cities have moved to separated bike lanes — a bikeway with some sort of median, bollards or other barrier bikes and cars.
Sarah Johnson, a bicyclist and advocate for cycling in Omaha, said she’s cautiously optimistic. But she said she has questions about the city’s plans and its definition of a pilot project.
In December, the city stirred controversy when it removed Omaha’s only on-street bike corral, outside Johnson’s former bike shop. The city installed the corral in 2013, also as a pilot program.
Johnson also said she wants the city to do a better job spreading the word about the plans.
“These are kind of big deals that we’ve been asking for for a long time,” she said.
The Mayor’s Office told The World-Herald in May that it was preparing to implement a pilot bike lane project as soon as last summer. But the project didn’t happen last year, and the city never said where the bike lanes would run.
Metro Smart Cities and Bike Walk Nebraska, an active transportation advocacy group, have been working on the pilot.
Julie Harris, executive director of Bike Walk Nebraska, said she hopes that bicyclists are excited about the projects.
“It’s going to be great to have it here,” Harris said, “to learn all the things that we can learn about it.”
The bike lanes could connect with another major alternative transportation development — the return of scooters.
Stothert said she will propose an ordinance to the City Council to regulate scooters, whose mere mention in the mayor’s speech generated some laughs from the audience.
The city has been evaluating the scooters’ initial entrance into Omaha, and Stothert said that will be complete soon.
But the mayor added a big if — “if we decide that scooters will be allowed in Omaha.”
“We need the rules to be clear before we could ever consider having scooters,” she said.
In an interview after the speech, Stothert said the absence of an ordinance during the pilot program last year made it difficult for police to enforce some aspects of scooter use.
She said the city needs to have an established definition of what a scooter is. For example, Stothert said, it doesn’t make sense for them to be lumped in with bicycles.
City Prosecutor Matt Kuhse is working on that definition, and the ordinance itself.
As popular as scooters were with riders (people took more than 200,000 rides), others found them to be a menace.
Councilman Ben Gray said he needs to do more homework before he’s sold on bringing the scooters back. He said he thinks that there may be a place for them in Omaha but agreed that the city would need regulations “that will benefit those who use them, as well as benefit others who may not use them.”
Councilman Pete Festersen, who supported the bike corral in Benson that was removed, said he was pleased to hear Stothert speak on bike lanes, scooters and a $200 million bond issue to rehabilitate and maintain Omaha’s streets.
“I think it’s critical to the future of Omaha and our ability to attract the workforce that we need to ... really address that bigger picture of public transit and alternative transit,” he said.
