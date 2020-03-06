We can unite this divided nation.

How?

Stop with the time changes.

On Sunday, the United States goes through its meaningless and irritating ritual of “springing forward,” setting clocks ahead in order to “save daylight.”

Then in November we “fall back.”

Do we then get to spend the daylight we saved on holiday gifts? On a nice winter vacation?

No. No, we do not.

So why are we doing this?

An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll last fall found that 71% of Americans just want the absurdity to end. Pick one.

Nine states have passed legislation to adopt year-round daylight saving time if Congress were to allow it, according to the Conference of State Legislatures. California voters approved such a change, too, but lawmakers there have not acted. Legislation has been introduced in 31 other states, including Nebraska, though our bill was buried in the inky darkness of standard time and didn’t see debate.

Change.org petitions calling for one time system all year have hundreds of thousands of signatures.

President Donald Trump has tweeted his support.

A bipartisan (!) proposal has been introduced in the U.S. Senate (!) called the “Sunshine Protection Act.” And who can’t get behind that concept?

Yes, the states need congressional action to make this change. Federal law right now allows states to adopt standard time year-round, which Arizona and Hawaii have done. But states otherwise must stick to the Uniform Time Act, which mandates this silly springing and falling.

A little history: Daylight saving time was enacted in the United States toward the end of World War I to save energy. Farmers in particular hated it, and the government stepped back a few months after the end of the war. It was used year-round in World War II, and then restarted in 1966. The idea was pretty much that people were burning daylight by sleeping after sunrise, at least in summer, and would use less energy if it were light longer in the evenings.

While that might have once been true, in the era of air-conditioning and multiple home entertainment devices, research is all over the place on this question.

Some studies show that pedestrian deaths are more likely after the time change in the fall as drivers adapt to early darkness. In addition, a paper published in 2015 in the Review of Economics and Statistics, plus a study by the U.S. Law Enforcement Assistance Administration, found that crime drops during daylight saving time — more light in the evenings apparently is a crime deterrent.

Whatever reasons once existed for the change, it seems increasingly archaic and useless today.

By the way, it’s daylight saving time, not savings, a little language issue that would be moot if we merely adopted what I’d call Common Sense Time.

And, also by the way, that would be year-round daylight saving time. If you want year-round standard time, you are just wrong.

(So much for uniting the country.)

