THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A
* FLOOD ADVISORY FOR...
AN ICE JAM IN...
SOUTHWESTERN DOUGLAS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
NORTHEASTERN SAUNDERS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
* UNTIL 900 PM CST THURSDAY.
* AT 905 AM CST, A NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE EMPLOYEE OBSERVED MINOR
FLOODING NEAR THE HIGHWAY 64 BRIDGE ALONG THE PLATTE RIVER. WATER
WAS OUT OF THE BANKS NEAR THE BRIDGE. THIS WAS LIKELY DUE TO ICE
ACTION ALONG THE RIVER. PERSONS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD MONITOR
RIVER LEVELS CLOSELY FOR FUTURE FLUCTUATIONS, AND BE PREPARED TO
TAKE ACTION.
* FLOODING WILL REMAIN OVER MAINLY RURAL AREAS OF SOUTHWESTERN
DOUGLAS AND NORTHEASTERN SAUNDERS COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING
OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT.
Stop what you’re doing. Stop the planning and the worrying. Stop the list-making and the fretting. Stop the texting and the emailing and the screen toggling. Just stop it!
In fact, put down your phone right now, or the paper version of this news column. And either close your eyes or go outside for 10 minutes and then return.
There. Better?
Stopping, pausing, breaking, carving out just a fraction of an hour of your busy day is one important takeaway from a newish (and don’t worry, short) book by a noted U.S. astrophysicist and writer who is coming to Omaha on Thursday to, in part, scream what has become a four-letter word in our busy, busy society: STOP!
Dr. Alan Lightman won’t put it that rudely during his free public talk Thursday night at Kaneko, 1111 Jones St. Advance registration is available, and attendees can register at the door.
He is a humanities professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and, having chatted with him by phone, a lovely individual with a soft Memphis, Tennessee, accent who is as intelligently, but as urgently as possible, trying to convey that we’re going nuts.
We’re too busy. We’re too stressed. Our kids are too anxious and depressed. Everyone’s too lonely and overwhelmed. If you don’t think so, ride an elevator and notice how no one can rest for even the zoom up or down.
And all of us would be a lot better off if we could just waste some time. A wee bit. Enough to get centered and reflect and fire those creative pistons that go dead when we’re in constant stimulation mode as we, phones in hands like cyborgs, so often are these days.
So Lightman’s prescription is to stare out the window. Take the kids off the hamster wheel and let them really play. Be bored. Meditate.
If you’re really lucky, get a summer house on an island like he and his wife did 30 years ago. They get to spend summers off the coast of Maine in a blessedly off-the-grid way that allows for a little Internet and a little work and some real downtime.
But most people can’t do that, Lightman acknowledges. We’re fighting the grain of our own time-is-money stress, our society’s demands that we produce, our employers’ demand that we always be available. That can make it difficult to carve out that personal island for even just 10 minutes a day.
Lightman’s 2018 book, “In Praise of Wasting Time,” is more of an essay. He generously emailed it to me, and I read it in an hour. I had to fight the urge to also answer email and check for text messages.
Some of it was really familiar because sitting around doing seemingly nothing is not a new idea. He references Buddhism and meditation, a religion and a practice that are increasingly valued explicitly for the healing power that comes from being still.
He cites one of American history’s biggest gospel-cryers of wasting time, Henry David Thoreau, whose 1854 reflection on living in the woods, “Walden,” warned against how technological changes then were hurrying life’s pace.
Lightman quotes Thoreau, who noted that the railroad, at the time a symbol of haste and industrialization, “rides on us.”
Lightman provides plenty of recent examples of how technological advancement, which has sped up communication, keeps us prisoners in “invisible cages” of our making. This doesn’t just result in a more frenetic life where we’re more scheduled and less patient, he said.
What’s being eroded is something we can’t always see. That’s our inner self. Keeping our minds occupied 24/7 with work or life or screens means we’re losing imagination, dreams and, ultimately, our freedom.
“We have lost the knowledge of who we are and what is important to us,” he wrote. “All of it is happening so gradually and compellingly that we haven’t noticed. It is as if we have gone deaf. And even now, most of us do not notice that we can’t hear anymore. We accept the world as it is.”
Lightman opens his book with a scene from Cambodia, where time has a different meaning. Lightman travels to Cambodia twice a year as part of a nonprofit he started, the Harpswell Foundation, that helps Cambodian women get a college education and otherwise supports education in southeast Asian countries.
Cambodia is the subject of his latest book, a novel published in 2019 called “Three Flames.”
One look at Lightman’s many achievements in his field of study, physics, and in writing and the humanities shows that he doesn’t appear to be wasting much time.
The 71-year-old married father of two and grandfather of three has done so much for science, science education and writing that it’s impossible to do justice to his career here.
His education and teaching résumé includes some of the best institutions of higher education in America: Princeton (undergraduate), the California Institute of Technology (doctorate in theoretical physics), Cornell University (postdoctoral fellow) and teaching positions at Harvard and MIT, where he’s been for the past 30 years.
He’s also a published poet, essayist and novelist. His essays have appeared in the New Yorker, the New York Times, Smithsonian and Harper’s, to name a few. He dabbles in theater and has lectured at more than 100 universities, according to the voluminous description on a webpage about his career.
When we spoke Monday, he alerted me to the fact that he was to be the subject of a New York Times article being published this week.
So how does this busy man preach sincerely about finding ways to unbusy ourselves?
Summers in Maine help. Like anything else good for us, finding quiet time and space is a discipline.
He likened it to physical exercise: something we don’t really like but do because we know it’s good for us. It can be equally hard to approach doing nothing. He suggests small steps.
Like shutting off all devices for a half-hour a day. Or taking a walk without — wait for it —your phone.
It might seem anathema to the idea of carving out more inner time to schedule one more event in an already busy week. But the call to silence and space — not to mention face time with an interesting, accomplished person — is making me wonder how to get to Kaneko on Thursday. Lightman speaks at 7 p.m.
I want to make time for wasting time.
1 of 90
Rain clouds and a bit of a rainbow roll over the sky in Millard on Aug. 16, 2016.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun sets behind a center pivot located north of Red Cloud, Nebraska, on Thursday, July 27, 2006.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Storm clouds hide the sun as it sets over Nebraska's Sand Hills on July 7, 2009, near Thedord, Nebraska.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A summer storm passes north of Rose, Nebraska, on Sunday, June 10, 2007.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
A rainbow forms over U.S. Highway 12, just east of Valentine, Nebraska, as storms roll over the area on July 25, 2017.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun sets behind an approaching storm as a car heads west on U.S. Highway 34 near Union, Nebraska, on April 24, 2016.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Icicles form on vines in downtown Omaha on Feb. 24, 2017.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Railroad tracks are illuminated by the setting sun on May 3, 2017, east of Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun sets behind Chimney Rock on May 3, 2017.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of the Boats, Bikes, Boots & Brews group head to shore as the sun sets after an evening out on Lake Zorinsky on April 22, 2015.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Icicles hang from the horse carriage parking sign in the Old Market on Jan. 15, 2017.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wheat, ready for the combine, is silhouetted by the setting sun as the wheat harvest on the Lagler farm near Grant, Nebraska, was in full swing on July 7, 2005.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
A layer of fog covers the Missouri River near the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge on Feb. 5, 2015.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A setting sun creates a pink haze on a windmill and the Sand Hills southwest of Rushville, Nebraska, on Sept. 22, 2007.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pigeons scatter at sunset as the St. John's steeple is silhouetted against the Woodmen tower in downtown Omaha on Oct. 3, 2014.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun bursts behind the clouds over the North Platte River east of Bridgeport, Nebraska, on July 26, 2006.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Steve Jobman, a farmer south of Minatare, Nebraska, cuts alfalfa after sunset on June 2, 2004.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wheat waves in the wind in a field west of Dalton, Nebraska, on July 18, 2001.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The moon rises over the northern cross of the St. Cecilia Cathedral in Omaha on Feb. 10, 2017. On this night, there was a full moon, a lunar eclipse and comet 45P passed by the earth.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
As the wind speed picks up, a woman holds onto her hood while crossing 16th Street along Dodge Street in Omaha on Feb. 24, 2017.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Melody Borcherding, Kseniya Burgoon and Michael Beltz scoop out a vehicle on Jan. 23, 2018, in Norfolk.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jeff Bachman harvests soybeans and prepares to transfer them as the sun sets on a field near Ayr, Nebraska, on Oct. 19, 2008.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
As the sun sets, sandhill cranes arrive to roost in the Platte River at the Rowe Sanctuary & Iain Nicholson Audubon Center south of Gibbon, Nebraska, on March 12, 2008.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A pair of sandhill cranes pass in front of the moon shortly after sunrise at the Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary near Gibbon, Nebraska, on March 13, 2012. Sandhill cranes, which mate for life, can live between 20 and 40 years.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
A windmill is dwarfed by storm clouds near Crawford, Nebraska, on May 3, 2017.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
An early November storm system rolls through the Great Plains, but Omaha only receives rain, which collected on freshly-fallen leaves on Nov. 11, 2015.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cattle head up to a well to get a drink at the end of the day near Sparks, Nebraska, on Aug. 21, 2015. Smoke from the wildfires in the western states created a haze.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
The moon rises above the corn as farmers harvest the last of their fields in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa on Nov. 5, 2014.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Two riders help round up part of the 750 head of cattle branded at the Lute Family Ranch, located south of Hyannis, Nebraska, on May 12, 2005. Mick Knott, who runs the ranch, owns about half the cattle, and the Lute Foundation owns the rest. The work started about dawn and finished about noon.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
The rising sun illuminates a tree and a windmill in a snow-covered field located on U.S. Highway 20 between Rushville and Chadron, Nebraska, on March 1, 2017.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The College Home Run Derby was held at TD Ameritrade Park and was highlighted by The World-Herald's annual Independence Day fireworks display on July 2, 2015.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fog rises from the Missouri River and covers the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge on Jan. 5, 2010.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD HERALD
The weekend's perfect weather colored the clouds at sunset south of Wymore, Nebraska, on Oct. 23, 2004.
CRAIG CHANDLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Deer chill out at Chalco Hills Recreation Area on Feb. 22, 2018.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A leaf is covered in a dusting of snow near 138th and Hickory Streets on Dec. 18, 2014, in Millard.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A runner emerges from the edge of the rising sun on Sept. 11, 2015, at Zorinsky Lake Park and Recreation Area in Omaha.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nearly 45 minutes after sunset, an orange and blue glow is seen setting behind the Omaha skyline flanked between trees in Council Bluffs on Jan. 11, 2018.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rain drops collect on a flower following early showers on May 10, 2017, in Millard.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The promise of rain is fleeting for the seven windmills on the Watson Ranch north of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, on U.S. 71 on May 16, 2004.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A crescent moon sets behind the UNO bell tower on Nov. 6, 2013.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ralph Remmert is depicted in the mural "Fertile Ground" near 13th and Mike Fahey Streets in north downtown Omaha on June 19, 2017.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ralph Kohler, 94, keeps his eyes to the sky for ducks and geese as the sun rises over his hunting pond east of Tekamah, Nebraska, on Nov. 30, 2011. Kohler has been a professional guide for most of his life, and he is preparing for the spring season.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun rises over St. Paul Lutheran Church, located three miles north of Republican City, Nebraska, in March of 2004.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Geese are silhouetted in the color and clouds as the sun sets at Zorinsky Lake on Feb. 21, 2016.