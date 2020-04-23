Smoke could be seen coming from a steeple Thursday as firefighters worked to contain flames inside the spire of the First Christian Church on Dodge Street, west of Memorial Park.
The fire started when a crew of roofers cut the metal on the outside of the steeple with a saw and sparks ignited the wood inside, Acting Battalion Chief Danny Gates said.
"When we arrived they were working on getting the wood off to get the fire out but they just weren't successful," Gates said. "We had to bring in a second ladder for reach and piece by piece take (the wood) down and open it up to get the water in there."
Gates said only the steeple was damaged. Nothing on the interior of the church caught fire or was damaged.
The steeple still stood as firefighters wrapped up their efforts about 6:30 p.m., but much of the metal was torn open to reach the wood inside.
